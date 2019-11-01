International Development News
Development News Edition

Algeria protesters call for 'new revolution' on independence anniversary

  • PTI
  • |
  • Algiers
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 18:22 IST
Algeria protesters call for 'new revolution' on independence anniversary

Algiers, Nov 1 (AFP) Demonstrators converged on Algiers in their thousands for a massive anti-government rally called to coincide with official celebrations of the anniversary of the war that won Algeria's independence from France. Several thousand protesters had gathered at the Grande Poste building in downtown Algiers by early afternoon.

"Algeria will take back its independence" and "The people want their independence", protesters chanted, already numbering more than have been turning out weekly at the same time for 37 consecutive Fridays. Algerian social media was flooded with calls to fill the streets of the capital on Friday to mark the 65th anniversary of the start of the independence war in 1954 and demand a "new revolution".

Police were deployed in force, blocking protesters on an avenue near the Grande Poste and making several arrests in the morning, according to witnesses. The Algiers metro was closed and all trains to the capital cancelled, apparently to keep numbers down.

Weekly demonstrations have taken place in Algiers and other parts of the country since February 22, forcing longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign at the beginning of April. But demonstrations have not waned, instead turning their attention on the whole regime and amping up calls for an overhaul of the political system in place since 1962.

November 1 is a national holiday in Algeria to commemorate the start of the war that led to the North African country's independence after 132 years of French colonial rule. Calls to join protests on Friday have drawn parallels between the fight for independence launched on November 1, 1954 and the current demonstrations.

"History is repeating itself," one flier reads. "November 1, 1954-2019. The 48 provinces in the capital to remember the start of the glorious liberation revolution."

"This concerns everyone. Call the Algerian people to come out, to march and storm the capital by the millions, from all provinces, on Friday, November 1, until all the crooks are brought down," says another. The call appeared to have been answered on Thursday, with reports of massive traffic jams at the entrances to the capital, attributed to the influx of protesters into Algiers and numerous police roadblocks.

"Closing off Algiers will do nothing, France did it before and it did not stop the revolution," one Twitter user Kamal Cherif posted. "A huge influx of protesters is coming to Algiers. They are coming by road, despite the slowed traffic, by train, by air and even on foot," reported the French-language news site Interlignes.

On Thursday night, protesters gathered in Algiers before being dispersed by the police, who made several arrests, Algerian journalists reported. In recent days, many Algerians have also responded to a "challenge" online under the hashtag #I_am_part_of_Hirak, as the movement has been dubbed.

They filmed themselves, alone or in groups, saying simply: "I am Algerian and I am part of Hirak" (protest movement). Despite fierce opposition from the streets, authorities push forward with presidential elections set for December 12.

Activists are demanding sweeping reforms in the oil-rich country before any vote takes place, and say Bouteflika-era figures still in power must not use the presidential poll to appoint his successor. On Wednesday, powerful army chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah, who has led the push for presidential polls by the end of 2019, said the election had the "full support" of the Algerian people, despite the slogan "no vote!" resonating every week at protests.

Algerians have also been angered by remarks by interim president Abdelkader Bensalah telling Russian President Vladimir Putin that the size of the protests was being "exaggerated". Footage of the comments broadcast on RT television has gone viral on social media with Algerians saying they felt "humiliated" by Bensalah's comments. (AFP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-UK Chancellor Javid And PM Johnson Still Considering At Least 2 Candidates For Role Of BOE Governor - FT

Nov 1 Reuters - UK CHANCELLOR SAJID JAVID AND PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON ARE STILL CONSIDERING AT LEAST TWO CANDIDATES FOR ROLE OF BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR - FT Source text httpson.ft.com2WvjL5u...

UPDATE 2-Google enters wearables market with $2.1 bln Fitbit deal

Alphabet Inc-owned Google will buy fitness tracker pioneer Fitbit Inc for 2.1 billion, as the search giant takes on Apple and Samsung in the fast-growing market for wearable devices.Google said on Friday that it sees an opportunity to intro...

Spark Minda is future ready for supplying to e-vehicle Manufacturers

Gurugram Haryana India Nov 1 ANINewsVoir Global Automotive Component Manufacturer Spark Minda Group is proud of associating with Bajaj Auto, Indias first major two-wheeler manufacturer to take the plunge into electric mobility. We are proud...

Sheriff: 4 dead in Halloween night shooting in N California

Orinda US, Nov 1 AP Four people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting in northern California on Halloween night. The Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office announced the casualties in a tweet Friday. It said it is working with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019