Khattar, ex-ministers go into huddle over losses in assembly polls

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday held a meeting with the party leaders who held ministerial positions in the previous government to review the losses suffered by the BJP in the recently concluded assembly polls. A discussion was held on the reasons behind the losses suffered by the party and the defeat of a majority of ministers, BJP leader Krishan Kumar Bedi said here after the meeting.

He said it was discussed as to how the the party was reduced to just 40 seats and the former ministers gave a detailed information about their defeat. In the just concluded polls, eight of the 10 ministers fielded by the BJP had tasted defeat with only two of them--Anil Vij and Banwari Lal-- retaining their seats.

Two ministers in the previous cabinet, Vipul Goel and Rao Narbir Singh, were denied tickets by the party. Those who lost the elections were Ram Bilas Sharma, Capt Abhimanyu, Om Prakash Dhankar, Kavita Jain, Krishan Lal Panwar, Manish Kumar Grover, Krishan Kumar Bedi and Karan Dev Kamboj. All former ministers were present during the meeting.

In the 2014 polls, the BJP had won 47 seats, forming its first-ever government in Haryana. Earlier in the year, it had won the Jind bypolls, taking its tally to 48.

After being reduced to 40 seats in the recently held elections, the party formed the government in the state with with the support of JJP 10 MLAs and seven Independents. Improving its tally, the Congress won 31 seats, while the INLD and the Haryana Lokhit Party bagged one seat each.

