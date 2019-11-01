International Development News
Development News Edition

HRD Minister and German delegation hold discussion on cooperation in education

Shri Pokhriyal briefed the German delegation about the various transformational new initiatives undertaken by the Indian government during the last five years for improving the quality of Higher Education.

HRD Minister and German delegation hold discussion on cooperation in education
Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Shri Sanjay Dhotre & Secretary School Education & Literacy Shri Amit Khare were also present on this occasion. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', held a high-level bilateral meet with a German delegation led by German Federal Minister of Education & Research, Ms. Anja Karlilczek on cooperation in the field of Education, in New Delhi today. Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Shri Sanjay Dhotre & Secretary School Education & Literacy Shri Amit Khare were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, two important instruments of cooperation were signed. First was an addendum to the MOU on Cooperation in the Field of Higher Education, signed by MHRD and BMBF on 11.04.2013, through which funding period of Indo-German Partnership has been extended from 1st July 2020 to 30th June 2024. Second MOU was signed between University Grants Commission, India, and DAAD, Germany for extending the joint partnership programme under "Indo German Partnerships in Higher Education" (IGP) with the objective to enhance long-term partnerships between German and Indian Institutions of higher education by opening up new and innovative areas of cooperation; to enable the participating institutions to develop teaching and research profiles for their partnerships; to contribute significantly to the internationalization strategies of the participating institutions of higher education and thus to enhance the mutual cooperation between the institutions on the whole.

Shri Pokhriyal briefed the German delegation about the various transformational new initiatives undertaken by the Indian government during the last five years for improving the quality of Higher Education. He specifically mentioned the Scheme for promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC) under which 20 joint research activities in various German institutions have started. Similarly, the DUO-India fellowship was launched with the intention to improve the balanced mobility of students as well as Faculty between India and 14 European countries (including Germany). 'Study in India' programme has been started with the aim of providing quality education to the international student community. Under this Programme, Short term courses related to Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy, etc. have also been started.

The HRD Minister emphasized the need to expand research in areas of climate change impacts on coastal infrastructure and the adaption strategies regarding water resources, studies related to coastal vulnerability, extreme events, etc. Upon being requested by the German Minister, Shri Pokhriyal also kindly agreed to extend support to Germany in starting courses of Yoga, Ayurveda, and Naturopathy which enjoy great popularity in Germany.

The decisions taken in the meeting will help in furthering the relationship between the two countries in the field of education and improving the research ecosystem and will go a long way in exploring the possibilities for future collaborations in various fields of mutual interests.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Maha Assembly clears bill on Shani Shingnapur temple

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly today passed a bill that enables the state government to take control of the Shani Shingnapur temple in Ahmednagar district. The bill was cleared by the Lower House in the wee hours. The state governmen...

Courtney Walsh appointed Windies women's team assistant coach

Cricket West Indies on Friday appointed former fast bowler Courtney Walsh as the new assistant coach of the womens team. Walsh will be assisting the head coach Gus Logie.Acknowledging the development, Walsh said My function is to focus a lo...

Special train to run from Beas to Rudrapur City from Nov 8: Northern Railway

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Northern Railway on Friday announced an unreserved special train from Beas to Rudrapur City from November 8. The train will complete two trips, one from Beas to Rudrapur City, and another from...

UPDATE 2-Brazil police raid Greek shipper over oil tarring beaches

Brazilian police on Friday raided the offices of a Greek company as they investigate an oil tanker carrying heavy Venezuelan crude that was allegedly spilled at sea, tarring thousands of kilometers of Brazils coastline over the past two mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019