Rajasthan: BJP protest toll tax on private vehicles on state highways

As part of their statewide agitation, the opposition BJP here on Friday held a demonstration against the Congress government's decision of charging toll tax from private vehicles on state highways. The party held demonstrations across the state at district headquarters and submitted memorandums addressed to the Governor, demanding the withdrawal of the decision.

In Jaipur, the party workers led by district BJP president Mohal Lal Gupta handed over a representation to Collector Jagroop Singh Yadav. Addressing the workers, MLA and former minister Kalicharan Saraf said people were feeling cheated as the Congress government in the state had stalled the pace of development in nine months of its rule.

He said the previous Vasundhara Raje government had given the relief from toll tax on state highways to private vehicles but the Congress government betrayed people on the issue. The former BJP government in April last year had decided to exempt private vehicles from toll tax on the state highways, which has been reversed by the Congress government.

