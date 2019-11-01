International Development News
Development News Edition

At least 42 killed in Haiti protest violence: UN

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 20:33 IST
At least 42 killed in Haiti protest violence: UN

Geneva, Nov 1 (AFP) At least 42 people have been killed and dozens injured during anti-government protests in Haiti since mid-September, the UN's human rights body said Friday, adding it was "deeply concerned" by the crisis. The poorest country in the Americas has been roiled for two months by protests, which were triggered by fuel shortages but have turned violent and morphed into a broader campaign against President Jovenel Moise.

"We are deeply concerned about the protracted crisis in Haiti, and its impact on the ability of Haitians to access their basic rights to healthcare, food, education and other needs," the UN's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement. It said reports indicate that security forces were responsible for 19 of the deaths, with the remainder of those killed by armed individuals or unknown attackers.

Spokeswoman Marta Hurtado said some 86 people had also been injured in the violence since September 15. The majority were victims of gun shots. At least one journalist was killed and nine others have been hurt, the UN added, calling for the freedom of the press to be respected.

Since coming to power in February 2017, Moise has had to face the anger of an opposition movement that refuses to recognize his victory in an election widely seen as dubious. Anger mounted in late August due to a national fuel shortage, and protests turned violent.

But even before this crisis erupted, Moise was accused of corruption. An auditors' court probing two billion dollars in aid from a Venezuelan oil fund found that companies run by Moise before he became president were "at the heart of an embezzling scheme."

The protests are spreading: in recent weeks, various professional or social groups have taken to the streets against the president one after another, such as university students and police. OHCHR's report said most children had been unable to go to school since the protests began, while roadblocks and violence have meant particularly those outside the capital have had difficulty accessing "food, drinking water, medicine and fuel".

There is no dialogue under way with the opposition, and the already weak economy is starting to suffer. Hurtado acknowledged difficulty in bringing the diverse groups together for talks. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Low, lower, lowest: Emerging central banks deliver more rate cuts

Emerging-market policymakers slashed interest rates further in October, taking their lead from major central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve, joining in efforts to shore up their economies.Interest rate moves by central banks across ...

China's Communist Party backs Xi; says won't tolerate security threats to Hong Kong

A key meeting of Chinas ruling Communist Party has reaffirmed its support for President Xi Jinping and warned of tough measures to deal with the unprecedented unrest in Hong Kong which threatened its national security. The much-delayed four...

40 years on, Iranians recall 1979 US Embassy hostage crisis

Tehran Iran, Nov 1 AP For those who were there, the memories are still fresh, 40 years after one of the defining events of Irans 1979 Islamic Revolution, when protesters seized the US Embassy in Tehran and set off a 444-day hostage crisis. ...

Over 1,600 Australian university students to study in India as part of mobility scheme

Over 1,600 Australian university students will tape part in study and projects in India as part of the 2020 New Colombo Plan Mobility Program, according to the Australian Embassy here. Next year, Australian universities will mobilise studen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019