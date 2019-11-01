International Development News
Jh polls: In a first, people with disabilities, voters above 80 yrs of age can use postal ballot

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 20:48 IST
  • Created: 01-11-2019 20:48 IST
In a first, people with disabilities and those above 80 years of age can cast their vote using postal ballot in Jharkhand assembly polls, the Election Commission announced on Friday. As far as voters from essential services are concerned, they can vote by postal ballot starting with Delhi polls as the procedure is yet to be drawn for them, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told a press conference.

After the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules by the Law Ministry, the commission has notified that all senior citizens above 80 years of age and people with disabilities (PwD) marked voters in the electoral rolls will have the option of voting either by postal ballot or by voting at their polling stations. All such voters will have to apply for postal ballot within five days of notification for election in their assembly constituencies, if they wish to use the option of postal ballot, the EC said.

The commission has directed to the Jharkhand chief electoral officer to take necessary steps for the dissemination of information and facilitation to such voters. Essential services voters are those who are left out due their due to engagements in various capacities in the discharge of essential services such as railways, state transports and aviation.

