International Development News
Development News Edition

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:46 IST
Maharashtra Congress leaders meet Sonia, discuss political situation
Balasaheb Thorat, President of Maharashtra Congress talking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday . Image Credit: ANI

Amid delay in formation of a new government in Maharashtra following differences between the BJP and Shiv Sena on power-sharing, state Congress leaders including Balasaheb Thorat and Prithviraj Chavan met party chief Sonia Gandhi and discussed the political situation in the state. Coming out of the meeting, Thorat, who is state Congress chief, said they briefed her about the party's performance in the state in the assembly elections.

"We briefed the party president all about the elections. We also briefed her about the present political situation in the state," he said. Chavan, a former chief minister of the state, said the outcome of assembly polls was discussed in the meeting. The Congress finished fourth in the polls behind BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

"A delegation of state leaders briefed the leadership. A threadbare discussion was held with the leadership including Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, AK Antony and others about the outcome of elections, narrow defeats and narrow victories. We also discussed the current political situation," Chavan said. He said that the national leadership of Congress party will brief the media on the Maharashtra situation when appropriate times come.

"Our national leadership will brief when appropriate times comes," he said. BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the assembly polls. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly and Shiv Sena 56 seats.

The Shiv Sena has said that the two parties had agreed to a 50-50 power-sharing agreement. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the ally was not promised the chief minister's post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was finalised before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The NCP won 54 seats in the assembly while the Congress won 44 seats in the assembly polls. (ANI)

Also Read: Congress president Sonia Gandhi appoints Kirti Azad as chairman of campaign committee for Delhi polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

