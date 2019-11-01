Angela Merkel meets five women including Atishi, Karuna Nundy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday met five women including senior AAP leader Atishi and Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy here, sources said. She also met YourStory founder Shradha Sharma, Brookings India director of research Shamika Ravi and Natasha Zarine, they said.

Atishi, who played a pivotal role in revamping the state of education in government run schools in the national capital, said Merkel discussed the challenges faced by women in India during the meeting. Nundy said she met Merkel over breakfast with four Indian women doing great work.

"Her courageous politics politics -- on refugees, the EU and climate change for instance -- and repeated reelections after have been truly inspiring," the lawyer tweeted. Sharma said it was an inspiring meeting. "Since childhood I have chosen to see positive in the world," says #AngelaMerkel to a question I asked," she said in a tweet.

Merkel is on a two-day visit to India from Thursday.

