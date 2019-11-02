International Development News
U.S.'s Pompeo says Iraqi government should listen to protesters

  Reuters
  Washington DC
  02-11-2019
  • Created: 02-11-2019 00:06 IST
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Iraqi government should listen to Iraqi protesters and relax recently imposed restrictions on the media and free expression, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

Pompeo also said all sides should reject violence, adding that the Iraqi government's probe of violence that occurred in early October "lacked sufficient credibility."

