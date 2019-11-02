U.S.'s Pompeo says Iraqi government should listen to protesters
The Iraqi government should listen to Iraqi protesters and relax recently imposed restrictions on the media and free expression, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.
Pompeo also said all sides should reject violence, adding that the Iraqi government's probe of violence that occurred in early October "lacked sufficient credibility."
