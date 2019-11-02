International Development News
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Warren's big healthcare plan relies on big assumptions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 02:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 02:25 IST
ANALYSIS-Warren's big healthcare plan relies on big assumptions
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's plan for universal healthcare rests on an assumption she can radically change an industry the size of Germany's entire economy without new costs for the average taxpayer.

On paper, the plan by the senator from Massachusetts to use government bureaucracy to create a more efficient healthcare system gets credibility from the fact that most rich nations, including Canada and France, already do just that. But the specifics of her proposal, released on Friday as Warren seeks her party's nomination for the 2020 presidential contest, reveal the scope of an overhaul that would be one of the largest economic experiments in modern history.

By trying to cut costs aggressively across a $3.5 trillion healthcare sector that makes up nearly a fifth of the U.S. economy, Warren would hit the finances of enough people to create major political blowback. "The plan makes a lot of assumptions about how seamlessly this could be enacted and implemented," said Larry Levitt, a health policy expert at Kaiser Family Foundation, adding that there was no precedent for such a large overhaul.

Not only would medical businesses large and small resist decisions by the government to pay less for drugs and services, the plan could paradoxically underfund an expanded health insurance bureaucracy, said Linda Blumberg, an economist at the Urban Institute's Health Policy Center. Warren would largely scrap the private health insurance industry, whose profits and high administrative costs are a factor behind Americans spending about twice as much on healthcare as their peers in advanced countries - while getting similar quality services.

In its place, Warren would make the United States' Medicare federal health insurance program, which currently covers people over 65 and the disabled, into a "Medicare For All" universal benefit. But economists say the transition to a system guided less by market economics and more by the government might be difficult.

Warren, who is a leading contender to be the Democratic Party candidate taking on Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election, said her plan would not cost the middle class "one penny" in taxes. As part of its bid to do that and lower costs, Warren's plan puts such strict limits on Medicare administration spending that the government might not have the resources to do a good job at setting prices for vital services, Blumberg said.

"You don't want to overly disrupt the healthcare system," Blumberg said. Warren estimates her plan would require $20.5 trillion in new federal spending over the next decade. Cost-cutting measures aside, she would rely on an array of new taxes to fill the gap.

About half of the new federal spending would be covered by having businesses direct most of their current spending on private health insurance into a government fund. The rest would largely come from new taxes on Wall Street, big businesses and wealthy individuals.

These include: * A transactions tax of 0.1% on most securities and transactions involving derivatives.

* A systemic risk fee on financial institutions with $50 billion in total assets. * A repeal of corporate tax breaks in the 2017 tax law, returning the top corporate tax rate to 35%.

* A new 2% tax on net wealth above $50 million and a 6% tax on wealth over $1 billion. Warren advisers said the added levies would make America's overall tax burden - currently one of the lowest among rich nations - into a merely average one.

Health policy experts see the feasibility of Warren's plan in a similar light: If other governments can provide universal care without breaking the bank, surely America can as well, at least technically. But the long list of tax and healthcare policy changes is seen as standing little chance of passing Congress even if Democrats gain control of both chambers, given the opposition from some moderate members of the party.

"Warren's challenge is more about politics than arithmetic," said Levitt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Saudi Crown Prince approves kick-off of Aramco IPO on Sunday-sources

Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday agreed that the initial public offering of state oil giant Aramco will be announced on Sunday, five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.The worlds top oil company will annou...

Athletics-Record-busting shoes loom large in marathon debate

A shoe debate is raging ahead of Sundays New York City Marathon after high-tech sneakers played starring roles in two of the biggest distance-running achievements this year.Eliud Kipchoges sub-two-hour marathon in Vienna and Brigid Kosgeis ...

UPDATE 2-White House will look 'very carefully' at Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler deal -Kudlow

U.S. President Donald Trumps administration will look very closely at the planned merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.The deal, announced on Thursday, would create the...

Israeli army says intercepts 7 rockets fired from Gaza

The Israeli army said that the countrys Iron Dome anti-missile defense system had intercepted seven rockets fired on Friday evening from the Gaza Strip. Seven rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza. The Iron Dome Aerial Defence System inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019