UK PM Johnson to abandon threat of no-deal Brexit in manifesto - the Times
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has abandoned the threat of a no-deal Brexit in his Conservative party's election manifesto, the Times newspaper reported on Saturday, adding that the focus would be on getting his Brexit deal approved.
Johnson had previously pledged to take Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal on October 31, before lawmakers voted to force him to seek an extension until January 31.
Also Read: Violence and intimidation is wholly unacceptable: Boris Johnson on Kashmir protests on Diwali
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Brexit
- Conservative party
- newspaper
- Times
- lawmakers
- European Union
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks track Brexit deal cheer but China caution prevails
FOREX-Sterling holds gains near 5-month top on Brexit deal, but hurdles remain
Europe endorses Brexit deal and urges UK MPs to back it
FOREX-Sterling trades near 5-month high on Brexit, yuan steady after China GDP
EU leaders discuss $1.2 trillion post-Brexit budget