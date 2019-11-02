NCP to take positive view if Sena forms 'people's govt': Malik

The NCP on Saturday said it will take a "positive view" if the Shiv Sena is ready to form a "people's government as envisaged by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj" minus the BJP. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said alternatives can be available if the Uddhav Thackeray-led party takes any decision in this regard in the interest of the people.

NCP president Sharad Pawar had, however, on Friday said his party will occupy opposition benches in the Assembly. "The NCP will definitely take a positive view if the Shiv Sena is ready to form the people's government as envisaged by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, minus the BJP.

Alternative will be available if any decision is taken in the interest of the people to form government," Malik tweeted. Malik, however, said the initiative should come from the Shiv Sena.

In a series of tweets, Malik hit out at the BJP over its leader Sudhir Mungantiwar's remark that Maharashtra may head for President's rule if the new government is not formed by November 7. Malik, who is also Mumbai NCP president, said there is no question of imposing President's rule in Maharashtra and said his party will try to give direction to the state in a democratic manner.

"We will not allow throttling of democracy through imposition of President's rule. We are ready to give alternate government. We are ready and other parties and the Shiv Sena should explain their stand," he said. No party or alliance has staked claim to form government in Maharashtra yet.

The BJP won 105 seats in the polls followed by ally Sena (56), NCP (54) and Congress (44) in the 288-member Assembly. The BJP and Shiv Sena, who contested the election together, however, have been bickering over the chief minister's post.

There was also speculation that the Shiv Sena may join hands with the NCP and form government with outside support from the Congress. Some state Congress leaders have said the party should back the Sena to keep the BJP out of power..

