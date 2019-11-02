International Development News
Development News Edition

NCP to take positive view if Sena forms 'people's govt': Malik

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 19:10 IST
NCP to take positive view if Sena forms 'people's govt': Malik

The NCP on Saturday said it will take a "positive view" if the Shiv Sena is ready to form a "people's government as envisaged by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj" minus the BJP. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said alternatives can be available if the Uddhav Thackeray-led party takes any decision in this regard in the interest of the people.

NCP president Sharad Pawar had, however, on Friday said his party will occupy opposition benches in the Assembly. "The NCP will definitely take a positive view if the Shiv Sena is ready to form the people's government as envisaged by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, minus the BJP.

Alternative will be available if any decision is taken in the interest of the people to form government," Malik tweeted. Malik, however, said the initiative should come from the Shiv Sena.

In a series of tweets, Malik hit out at the BJP over its leader Sudhir Mungantiwar's remark that Maharashtra may head for President's rule if the new government is not formed by November 7. Malik, who is also Mumbai NCP president, said there is no question of imposing President's rule in Maharashtra and said his party will try to give direction to the state in a democratic manner.

"We will not allow throttling of democracy through imposition of President's rule. We are ready to give alternate government. We are ready and other parties and the Shiv Sena should explain their stand," he said. No party or alliance has staked claim to form government in Maharashtra yet.

The BJP won 105 seats in the polls followed by ally Sena (56), NCP (54) and Congress (44) in the 288-member Assembly. The BJP and Shiv Sena, who contested the election together, however, have been bickering over the chief minister's post.

There was also speculation that the Shiv Sena may join hands with the NCP and form government with outside support from the Congress. Some state Congress leaders have said the party should back the Sena to keep the BJP out of power..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

People throng ghats on Chhath Puja

Devotees offered prayers to the setting sun on the banks of rivers and ponds in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Chhath Puja on Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the Laxman Mela Ghat in Lucknow and greeted people.This is a ma...

Shimla proposes plan to charge 'Green Tax' from outsiders

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has proposed a plan to impose Green tax on vehicles from outside the state entering the city, news agency ANI reported. The corporation has sent the proposal to the Himachal Pradesh government for approval o...

American great urges Indians to visit stadiums in large numbers during FIFA U-17 Women's WC

Two-time World Cup-winning American forward Kristine Lilly on Saturday urged Indians to visit stadiums in large numbers and support the home team when the country organizes the U-17 FIFA Womens World Cup next year. The success you had with ...

Junaid Khan fined for breaching PCB code of conduct

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowler Junaid Khan has been fined 40 per cent of his match fee for violating the Pakistan Control Board PCB code of conduct during his sides Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan, which ended in a draw in Quetta o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019