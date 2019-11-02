International Development News
Karimnagar MP to move privilege motion against 2 cops

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay on Saturday said he would move a privilege motion against two police officials who allegedly manhandled him during a rally in Karimnagar town on November 1. The alleged incident took place in the funeral rally of a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) driver N Babu who died of a heart attack three days ago at a meeting held here.

In a press conference held in the town, Sanjay said he would move the privilege motion against the two police officials, but he did not drop their names. "I am requesting @narendramodi Ji @AmitShah Ji @JPNadda Ji @kishanreddybjp Ji to look into this grave issue of the TSRTC Strike & the abhorrent acts of TSPolice. In this regard, Iam going to raise a Privilege Motion against the vicious acts of TSPolice in upcoming Parliament session," Sanjay tweeted.

Meanwhile at a press conference in Hyderabad, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said he has sought a report from the Telangana Director General of Police on the incident. Nizamabad BJP MP D Arvind, referring to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos family, tweeted I am anguished to remind Mr. Mahender reddy, DGP that we all are public servants, paid by the public to safeguard their lives & properties and not kalvakuntla family and TRS party." On Friday, there was a plan to take the body of the bus driver in a rally to Karimnagar bus depot-II, where he worked, before the funeral.

But, the police refused to give permission and blocked roads leading to the bus depot, leading to tension in the town. Police finally sent the body directly to the graveyard. Sanjay, who was among those leading the rally, claimed that when they were peacefully proceeding, police caught hold of his shirt collar and manhandled him.

The police threatened the family members of Babu and took statements from them forcibly, he alleged. Police, however, denied Sanjay's allegation.

The TSRTC union leaders had alleged the adamant attitude of TRS government resulted in the death of several of their colleagues. They claimed as many as six employees died of heart attack as the state government had termed the strike illegal and declared that the employees got themselves dismissed by staying away from work.

Nearly 48,000 employees of the state-owned corporation have been on the strike since October 5 pressing demands, including merger of the TSRTC with state transport department, pay revision, recruitment to various posts, among others..

