BJP will soon form government in Maharashtra: Union Minister Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon form a government in Maharashtra.

  • Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 19:55 IST
  • Created: 02-11-2019 19:55 IST
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaking to media persons in Prayagraj on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon form a government in Maharashtra. "There is no problem in Maharashtra. Soon the government will be formed there," Naqvi told reporters when asked about the political crisis in Maharashtra over power-sharing between BJP and Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena is insisting on having the chief minister's post for two and a half years, while the BJP says there was no agreement between the two parties on sharing the post of chief minister like this. In the recently held Assembly polls, the BJP won 105 seats and Shiv Sena 56 in the 288-member assembly.

The NCP and the Congress also fought the polls in alliance with each other, winning 54 and 44 seats respectively. Speaking about the dignity and empowerment of women without discrimination in Uttar Pradesh, Naqvi said: "We believe in development with dignity and empowerment without discrimination"

The Union Minister said that the government's aim is set up more than 5 lakh smart classes in India and Uttar Pradesh in coming years. (ANI)

