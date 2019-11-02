Shiv Sena MP Mane meets party chief Uddhav Thackeray, discusses farmers' woes

Shiv Sena MP Dhairyashil Sambhajirao Mane met party chief Uddhav Thackeray here on Saturday and discussed with him the losses faced by farmers due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Mane said: "I came to meet Uddhav ji for the losses faced by farmers due to heavy rainfall in the state. It was not a political meeting. As far as the chief minister's post for a Shiv Sena is considered, every Shivsainik wants that to happen." (ANI)

