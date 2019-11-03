International Development News
Congress accuses Centre of ignoring MP farmers' rain woes

Congress symbol Image Credit: ANI

On the eve of the BJP's statewide 'Kisan Akrosh Andolan' in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has accused the Centre of turning a blind eye to damages caused to the state by heavy rains. The BJP's agitation on Monday aims to pin the Kamal Nath government on failure to provide relief to rain-affected farmers.

Attacking the Centre, Abhay Dubey, vice president of MP Congress media cell said, "Out of 52 districts, 39 were affected due to heavy rains. Crops spread over 60.47 lakh hectares worth Rs 16,270 crore were damaged." He said 674 people died and 1.20 lakh houses and over 11,000 kilometers of roads were damaged apart from other infrastructures like schools and hospitals. "It is the responsibility of the Centre to help states during such a calamity. However, the Centre has not released Rs 6,621.28 crore to MP from the National Disaster Relief Fund," Dubey claimed.

Talking to reporters in Indore, state Congress media cell chairperson Shobha Oza called BJP "Bharatiya Jhoothi Party" and alleged the Centre was taking revenge for the BJP's defeat in the 2018 Assembly polls. "Why are 28 Lok Sabha MPs and 107 MLAs of the BJP in the state not asking the Centre to send relief money to the state's farmers? Why are Union ministers belonging to the state silent on this issue? The BJP is Bharatiya Jhoothi Party," she said.

The BJP's media cell in-charge Lokendra Parashar, meanwhile, said farmers were stressed due to false promises of loan waiver and power tariff cuts made by the Kamal Nath government. He said the BJP would hold protests at every district headquarters in the state on Monday, during which inflated electricity bills will be set on fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

