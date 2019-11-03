International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will not run in UK election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 20:22 IST
UPDATE 2-Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will not run in UK election
Image Credit: Flickr

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's upstart Brexit Party, said on Sunday he would not stand in the next month's election, choosing instead to campaign countywide against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's EU divorce deal. "I have thought very hard about this: How do I serve the cause of Brexit best?" he told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

"Do I find a seat and try to get myself into parliament or do I serve the cause better traversing the length and breadth of the United Kingdom supporting 600 candidates, and I've decided the latter course is the right one." Farage, an anti-EU campaigner who has stood for parliament unsuccessfully seven times, set up the Brexit Party this year and swiftly won the most votes in Britain in European elections in May.

His announcement this week that the party would contest every seat on Dec. 12 was seen as a potential setback for Johnson. It risks splitting the vote of Brexit supporters in an election that will once again pit those who want to leave the European Union against those who want to stay, more than three years after Britain voted to quit the bloc in a referendum.

Farage previously led the UK Independence Party (UKIP). The threat that it might siphon off Conservative votes played a major role in persuading then-Prime Minister David Cameron to hold the 2016 referendum. Johnson, who wants to win a new mandate to enact his divorce deal with the bloc, said he had ruled out a pact with every other party because it would only make it more likely that opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would become prime minister.

Johnson's Conservatives are leading in the polls, but with the country still starkly divided over Brexit, the outcome is highly unpredictable. "NOT BREXIT"

Farage said Johnson's EU deal was "not Brexit" because it would leave Britain tied to EU institutions and rules. "If Boris was going for a genuine Brexit, we wouldn't need to fight against him in this election," he said.

The government says a withdrawal agreement is the best way to smooth the transition to a future free trade deal. Voters opposed to Brexit are divided among several opposition parties, while Johnson has aimed to rally Brexit supporters behind his Conservatives.

The pro-EU Liberal Democrats will announce a "remain pact" with the smaller Green Party and Welsh nationalist Plaid Cymru in up to 60 seats in a bid to deny Johnson a majority, the Sunday Times said. Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson told Sky News' Sophie Ridge on Sunday: "I wouldn't necessarily assume that the numbers are accurate but we've been having those discussions."

Labour, currently Britain's biggest opposition party, has said it will renegotiate Johnson's withdrawal agreement, and then put its deal to the public in another referendum. Farage, whose party is supported by between 7% and 13% of voters according to recent surveys, said he had wanted to create a "leave alliance", but his appeals to the Conservatives had gone unheeded.

Johnson, who played a leading role in the 2016 referendum campaign to leave the EU, became prime minister in July after Theresa May failed to win backing for her withdrawal agreement. He confounded his critics by agreeing a new deal with the EU in October but failed to pass legislation in parliament in time to meet the latest deadline for leaving the bloc, on Oct. 31.

His own failure to deliver Brexit was a "matter of deep regret", he told Sky News, but his deal was now the only way to get Britain out of the bloc. "The only way out of the EU now, the only way to get Brexit done, is to go with the deal that we've got," he said.

Also Read: Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will not run in UK election

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Anything for Cricket: Choc-a-bloc Kotla in smog-choked Delhi

More than 25,000 crazy cricket fans paid little heed to a public health emergency, thronging the Feroz Shah Kotla in large numbers to watch India play a T20 game against Bangladesh, braving the toxic air pollution in the national capital. A...

UPDATE 7-Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details

Saudi Arabias giant state oil company finally kick-started its initial public offering IPO on Sunday, announcing its intention to float on the domestic bourse in what could be the worlds biggest listing as the kingdom seeks to diversify its...

Air pollution: Delhi Cong leaders detained during protest at CM's residence

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra and several other leaders of the party were detained by the police on Sunday during a protest at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence against the high levels of air pollution in the city. The pro...

Venezuela expels El Salvador's diplomats in 'reciprocal' move

Venezuelas foreign ministry said on Sunday it was expelling El Salvadors diplomats from the country, in response to the Central American countrys decision to expel diplomats representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.In a statement, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019