International Development News
Development News Edition

Protesters block roads in Beirut, other parts of Lebanon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 11:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 11:51 IST
Protesters block roads in Beirut, other parts of Lebanon
Demonstrators hold Lebanese flags during anti-government protests in Beirut on Sunday evening. Photo/Reuters

Protesters blocked roads in Beirut and in other parts of Lebanon on Monday, pressing a wave of demonstrations that have paralyzed the country for more than two weeks. Demonstrators have been protesting against Lebanon's ruling elite since Oct. 17, leading to the resignation of Saad al-Hariri as prime minister last week.

A number of main roads were blocked in the capital Beirut, witnesses said. Schools were cancelled for the third week. The National News Agency said protesters had blocked roads in other areas including the northern city of Tripoli and south of Beirut in the Khalde area on the main highway to southern Lebanon.

The unprecedented nationwide protests have tipped Lebanon into political turmoil as it grapples with the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

Also Read: UPDATE 3-Lebanon Hariri agrees reforms amid nationwide protests over economic crisis

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Railway officials rescue dog, puppies trapped under pile of rails in Bhopal

Railway officials rescued a dog and her two newborn puppies from beneath a pile of rails at a yard near Bhopal station here. The six-hour-long rescue operation was successfully carried out under the leadership of the Divisional Railway Mana...

Three polls point to a new stalemate in Spanish Nov 10 election

A general election in Spain on Sunday is unlikely to break the current political gridlock, as neither left-wing or right-wing parties are set to win a parliamentary majority, three polls for Spanish newspapers predicted on Monday. Polls car...

UPDATE 3-Three people in critical condition as protests rock 'heavy-hearted' Hong Kong

Three people were in critical condition in Hong Kong on Monday, authorities said, after a weekend of chaotic clashes with anti-government protesters that led China to call for a tougher stance to end months of unrest in the Asian financial ...

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc after Q2 net loss; recovers most of losses later

Shares of Yes Bank on Monday plunged about 15 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 629.1 crore for the September quarter. The scrip made a weak opening and tumbled 9.98 percent to Rs 59.95 on the BSE.At the NSE, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019