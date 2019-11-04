CPI-M leaders visit Tis Hazari court, express solidarity with lawyers

A delegation of CPI-M led by politburo member Brinda Karat visited Tis Hazari Court on Monday to express solidarity with the lawyers who are on strike "demanding action against the police officers responsible for violence" inside the court premises on November 2. A party release said the delegation included Delhi State Secretary KM Tiwari and state secretariat members Nathu Prasad and Brijesh Kumar Singh.

"Delhi State Committee of CPI-M condemns the wide-scale violence perpetrated by Delhi Police against the lawyers in which lawyers' chambers have been destroyed and even women lawyers have been injured," the release said. The party said that police also unleashed "brutal lathi-charge and fired several rounds of bullets against the advocates".

It said Delhi Police comes directly under the Home Ministry and Union Home Minister must intervene in the matter and ensure that action is taken against the police officials responsible for "the unprecedented violence". (ANI)

