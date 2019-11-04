International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistan's former prime minister's daughter granted bail

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 18:38 IST
Pakistan's former prime minister's daughter granted bail
Image Credit: IANS

A Pakistani court granted bail on Monday to Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been held in custody while facing trial on corruption charges, Sharif family lawyers said.

Nawaz Sharif, who is also on trial for corruption, was granted bail on health grounds on Oct. 26 on medical grounds. He is now receiving treatment at a government hospital in Lahore. Maryam Nawaz was arrested by anti-corruption agents in Lahore on Aug. 8 when she was visiting her father in jail.

"We mentioned her father's health condition but also argued that she has the due right of having bail constitutionally," lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar told Reuters. "The bail is on merit and not on humanitarian grounds." Both had denied the charges against them.

Maryam is one of the few opposition figures to openly criticize Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan's powerful military and has led big anti-government rallies across the country. Sharif's party, the opposition Pakistan Muslim League, has accused authorities of victimizing Sharif and his family. The government denies this.

The bail coincides with opposition protests led by religious party chief Fazl-ur-Rehman demanding Prime Minister Imran Khan resign. The government has denounced the protest campaign as a threat to democracy.

Also Read: Pak PM Khan directs Punjab govt to extend best medical care to Nawaz Sharif

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Wanted: Artists to live and work in Lagos, Nigeria

An artist who was born in Britain and raised in Nigeria has announced plans for a program to get painters, sculptors and other creatives living and working together in the West African nations commercial capital Lagos.Yinka Shonibare - a Tu...

ArcelorMittal says calling off acquisition of Italy's Ilva

Paris, Nov 4 AFP Steel giant ArcelorMittal said Monday it was pulling out of the purchase of struggling Italian group Ilva after Italys parliament removed a legal protection deemed necessary to undertake crucial environmental work without c...

Japan, China, B'desh, India most vulnerable to rising sea levels due to climate change: UN chief

Describing climate change as the biggest threat to sustainability, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced deep concern over the rising level of oceans and said the most vulnerable areas are in Japan, China, Bangladesh, and India. ...

UPDATE 2-Iranians chant "Death to America" to mark U.S. embassy seizure

Thousands of Iranians chanted Death to America near the old U.S. embassy on Monday, the 40th anniversary on the seizure of the mission, with the countrys army chief comparing the United States with a poisonous scorpion intent on harming Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019