International Development News
Development News Edition

Cambodia deploys troops ahead of opposition leaders' planned return

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Phnom Penh
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:24 IST
Cambodia deploys troops ahead of opposition leaders' planned return
Image Credit: Flickr

Cambodia has deployed troops along its borders and held live-fire exercises ahead of the planned return of leaders of the banned main opposition party in a move Prime Minister Hun Sen has labeled as a coup attempt.

At least 48 opposition activists have been arrested this year and accused of plotting to overthrow the government before the planned return from self-exile of Sam Rainsy, founder of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), on Saturday. Rainsy faces arrest if he returns to Cambodia.

"Along the border, we are using existing forces on the ground...and we are using real bullets in exercises," Cambodia's Defence Ministry spokesman Chhum Sucheat said on Monday. Sucheat said forces would respond only if the opposition uses violence.

Rainsy fled to France four years following a conviction for criminal defamation in which he was ordered to pay $1 million in compensation. He also faces a five-year prison sentence in a separate case. He has previously said it was legitimate to seek to topple Hun Sen because the prime minister has created a one-party state and was not prepared to hold free and fair elections.

Last year, Hun Sen extended his rule of more than three decades in an election in which his ruling party won all the seats in parliament. The CNRP had been disbanded months before the election by the Supreme Court, following the 2017 arrest of party leader Kem okha.

In a video posted on social media on Monday, Rainsy appealed to soldiers not to obey if Hun Sen orders them to shoot at fellow Cambodians. "Hun Sen depends on armed forces, police, military police, bodyguards, security guards...those armed forces clearly will not listen to orders by Hun Sen and his allies," Rainsy said.

"My plan to return to the homeland has been smooth and unchanged...despite threats, intimidation, and mistreatment of the National Rescue Party activists," Rainsy said. "The situation is favorable for nationalists and democrats." Mu Sochua, CNRP's former vice president, was denied entry into Thailand last month ahead of her planned return.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Doubling auto LPG fleet to result in USD 59 bn social, economic and environmental benefits: Study

As India struggles with deteriorating air quality and the resultant health burden, a new analysis estimates that doubling the global fleet of vehicles run on auto LPG by 2040 can yield Euro 54 billion or USD 59 billion of social, economic a...

UPDATE 1-Union rejects Royal Mail strike offer as UK election looms

The main union at Royal Mail on Monday rejected an offer the company says is aimed at avoiding a strike that could affect mail deliveries ahead of a general election in December. Royal Mail told the Communications Workers Union CWU that if ...

Football sporting event to be held as part of 550th Gurupurb celebrations in Punjab

A sporting event named Sikh Football Cup will be organised in Punjab from November 23 to December 7 as part of the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Devs 550th birth anniversary celebrations. The event will be organised by Khalsa Football Club, a ...

UPDATE 1-UK lowers national terrorism threat level to "substantial"

Britain downgraded its national terrorism threat level to substantial from severe on Monday, its lowest level since 2014, interior minister Priti Patel said.The threat posed to the country has largely stood at severe for the last five years...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019