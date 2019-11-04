International Development News
Jordan government resigns ahead of a reshuffle - state media

Jordan's cabinet on Monday resigned ahead of a government reshuffle expected in the next few days, the state news agency said. Officials say the reshuffle will solidify Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz's mandate to accelerate economic reforms, seen as crucial to spur growth in the debt-ridden country.

Razzaz was quoted by Petra state news agency as saying the move was needed "to face up to the challenges of the coming period". It was not clear how extensive the reshuffle would be but an official said it would not affect key portfolios.

