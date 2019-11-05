International Development News
Development News Edition

British MPs vote on new speaker after Bercow's departure

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 00:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 00:53 IST
British MPs vote on new speaker after Bercow's departure
Image Credit: Pixabay

British MPs began the selection of their new speaker on Monday to replace John Bercow, who enraged the government but won a global following with his parliamentary rulings on Brexit. Seven MPs have put themselves forward to replace Bercow, whose shouts of "Order! Order!" have rung out across the House of Commons since June 2009.

Lindsay Hoyle, Bercow's deputy since 2010, is the odds-on favourite to fill his shoes but other political heavyweights are also vying for the job. After Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the process on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, each candidate gave a short pitch before a series of secret ballots began.

The lowest scoring candidate will be eliminated each time before a winner secures more than half of votes, and can take their seat in the speaker's raised green chair. But he or she will not have too long to get comfortable as parliament will be dissolved late Tuesday for the December 12 election, after which they will return.

The winning candidate is expected to give up their party affiliation and is traditionally uncontested in general elections. Chosing a new speaker has been an unremarkable event in the past, but Bercow became a key player in the tortuous process of Britain's exit from the European Union.

With the Commons divided over how, when and even if Brexit should happen, he oversaw more than three years of crucial debates that defined the course of Brexit. His supporters say he has empowered ordinary MPs through granting time for emergency debates and amendments, which had the effect of tying ministers' hands.

But critics accused him of subverting centuries of parliamentary tradition with the aim of frustrating Brexit. Bercow, who was a Conservative MP before he took on the politically neutral role of speaker, has also been accused of failing to tackle a culture of bullying.

Last week, Johnson paid guarded tribute, likening Bercow's glare to a "trademark Tony Montana scowl", after Al Pacino's character in the 1983 film "Scarface". Opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn praised his modernising reforms, which included increasing staff diversity, boosting public access to parliament and switching from traditional robes to suits.

But it was his colourful personality and eccentric performances in parliament that gave him an international profile -- and a significant following on social media. A mash-up by German television of footage of Bercow calming rowdy MPs has been seen more than a million times. A Belgian newspaper called him "irreplaceable".

Hoyle has been a Labour MP for 22 years and was Bercow's deputy from 2010, since when his distinctive Lancashire accent has rung out from the speaker's chair. The 62-year-old is as unimpressed as his predecessor by the shouting and braying from MPs, once chastising Scottish Nationalists for humming the EU anthem "Ode to Joy" in the chamber.

Hoyle pledged in an interview published in the Sunday Times -- in which he introduced his parrot "Boris" -- to repair what he claims has become a "toxic parliament". "I don't want the abuse of each other and I think we have got to close that down quickly and make sure it is a calmer place to be," he said.

His closest rival appears to be veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman, parliament's longest-serving female MP. She entered the Commons in 1982 and served as the Labour Party's deputy leader from 2007-2015, leading the party twice, in 2010 and 2015, between leaders.

The former justice minister is known for her ardent feminism and has been a long-time crusader on social justice issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Marawi: Strong tornado hits southern Philippines; buildings damaged

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'It's not abuse, it's rape': protesters denounce Spanish assault ruling

Hundreds of people protested in Spains capital on Monday against a court ruling last week that cleared five men of gang-raping a 14-year-old girl and instead found them guilty of the lesser charge of sexual abuse.Barcelonas High Court sente...

UK parliament elects Labour lawmaker Hoyle as Speaker

Opposition Labour lawmaker Lindsay Hoyle was elected speaker of Britains House of Commons on Monday and will take on the role of refereeing the next parliamentary instalment of the countrys exit from the European Union. Hoyle, who had been ...

UPDATE 1-'Catalonia has no king,' separatist protesters say during Spanish royals' visit

Thousands of demonstrators banged on kitchen pots and chanted Catalonia has no king on Monday to protest a visit by the Spanish royal family to the capital of the region that has been hit by weeks of separatist demonstrations. Attended by K...

New American sanctions a sign of U.S. bullying - Iran foreign ministry

New U.S. sanctions on nine people close to Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, including his chief of staff, one of his sons and the head of the judiciary are a sign of the bullying approach of the United States toward internationa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019