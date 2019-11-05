Guatemala's next president to cut ties with Maduro's Venezuela
Guatemalan President-elect Alejandro Giammattei said on Monday that he will break off all diplomatic relations with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro when he takes office on Jan. 14. The center-right Giammattei, who won a run-off election in August, told reporters his incoming administration will instead recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's leader.
"I think it's the right thing to do. There are other South American (governments) that will do the same," he said, without going into further detail.
