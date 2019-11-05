UK Labour's Corbyn declines to say if he will stop Brexit to form a coalition

Britain's opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday declined to say if his party would stop the Brexit process to form a coalition if no party won a majority in December's election.

Asked if Labour would revoke Article 50 in order to secure the support of the Liberal Democrats in a hung parliament, Corbyn said: "All I can say is: we are campaigning to win this election with a majority Labour government. We are not campaigning to form a coalition with anybody."

Also Read: UK Labour says election stance will depend on EU Brexit offer

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)