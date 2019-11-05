UK Labour's Corbyn declines to say if he will stop Brexit to form a coalition
Britain's opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday declined to say if his party would stop the Brexit process to form a coalition if no party won a majority in December's election.
Asked if Labour would revoke Article 50 in order to secure the support of the Liberal Democrats in a hung parliament, Corbyn said: "All I can say is: we are campaigning to win this election with a majority Labour government. We are not campaigning to form a coalition with anybody."
Also Read: UK Labour says election stance will depend on EU Brexit offer
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Labour
- Corbyn
- Britain
- coalition
- parliament
- Brexit
- government
- Liberal Democrats
- anybody
ALSO READ
FOREX-Sterling slips from 5-mth high after Brexit plan hits snag
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian share markets cautious, pound stumbles on Brexit drama
Canada elects Parliament in vote seen as threat to Trudeau
Pound shrugs off Johnson's latest Brexit setback
Johnson adamant on Brexit deadline, despite delay request