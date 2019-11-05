International Development News
Rajnath Singh begins engagements by visiting Embassy of India in Russia

“As the world celebrates his ‘150th Jayanti Varsh’, let us rededicate ourselves to bring peace & sustainable development on earth by taking inspiration from Gandhian thought & his principles of life,” tweeted Raksha Mantri after paying rich tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Raksha Mantri is expected to hold extensive discussions with Defence Minister of Russia General Sergei Shoigu covering all areas of military-to-military cooperation and defense industrial cooperation.   Image Credit: Twitter(@rajnathsingh)

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh paid floral tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at the premises of Embassy of India in Moscow, Russia today. After landing in Moscow on an official visit to Russia from November 5-7, 2019, Shri Rajnath Singh began his engagements by visiting the Embassy of India where he paid homage to Gandhi Ji by garlanding his statue.

Later today at 8:15 PM (Indian Standard Time), Raksha Mantri will meet the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Mr. Denis Manturov and jointly inaugurate 'India-Russia Defence Industry Cooperation Conference'. The conference will discuss ways to promote defense industrial cooperation between India and Russia, technology transfer and investment in India in the defense industry under the 'Make in India' programme.

On November 6, 2019, Shri Rajnath Singh will co-chair the 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC).

Raksha Mantri is expected to hold extensive discussions with Defence Minister of Russia General Sergei Shoigu covering all areas of military-to-military cooperation and defense industrial cooperation.

During his visit, Shri Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to visit St Petersburg where he will place a wreath at the Piskarevsky Memorial Cemetery honoring the soldiers and civilians who lost their lives during the Second World War. He may visit Russian defense production facilities in and around St Petersburg.

