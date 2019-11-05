International Development News
Haryana Assembly pays tributes to Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley

  • PTI
  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:32 IST
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:08 IST
The Haryana Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to former Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley and other noted personalities and martyrs from the state who passed away recently. The sitting for the second day of the 14th Haryana Assembly began with Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya addressing the members.

Later, the House paid tributes to those who passed away between the end of the monsoon session of the previous assembly and the beginning of the current session of the newly constituted House. Polls were held in Haryana on October 21 and results were declared on October 24.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also the Leader of the House, paid tribute to the departed souls and read out the obituary resolutions. Besides the two former Union Ministers, the House paid tributes to former member of Haryana Legislative Assembly, Devi Dass, freedom fighter Amilal of Meerpur village in Rewari district and nine martyrs who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the the country.

The House also placed on record its deep sense of sorrow on the demise of Sneh Lata, wife of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, Vidyavati and the sister-in-law of legislator Krishan Hooda. The members of the House observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the deceased.

Gian Chand Gupta, Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha and deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also read out the obituary resolutions and paid tribute to the departed souls. Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and INLD leader Abhay Chautala also read obituary resolutions on behalf of their parties.

