Delhi Assembly to organise three-day 'Youth Parliament'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate a three-day 'Youth Parliament' to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the silver jubilee of the Delhi Assembly. As part of the first such event in the city beginning on Wednesday, mock assembly sessions will be organized in the House to provide participants with practical experience of the legislative system, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said.

The participants aged between 18 and 25 years from different colleges and universities of Delhi will enact the role of ministers and legislators in the hypothetical state of 'Indraprastha,' Goel said at a press conference. "The main objectives are to generate awareness among the young electorate of Delhi and apprise them of the working of the legislature and also to seek solutions to their problems," he said.

The 'Indraprastha Assembly' will also discuss important issues like the welfare of senior citizens, youth unemployment, social welfare, education, health, trade and women security.

