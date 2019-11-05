International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi Assembly to organise three-day 'Youth Parliament'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 19:41 IST
Delhi Assembly to organise three-day 'Youth Parliament'
Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate a three-day 'Youth Parliament' to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the silver jubilee of the Delhi Assembly. As part of the first such event in the city beginning on Wednesday, mock assembly sessions will be organized in the House to provide participants with practical experience of the legislative system, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said.

The participants aged between 18 and 25 years from different colleges and universities of Delhi will enact the role of ministers and legislators in the hypothetical state of 'Indraprastha,' Goel said at a press conference. "The main objectives are to generate awareness among the young electorate of Delhi and apprise them of the working of the legislature and also to seek solutions to their problems," he said.

The 'Indraprastha Assembly' will also discuss important issues like the welfare of senior citizens, youth unemployment, social welfare, education, health, trade and women security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt cancels order to rename Kalam award after Jagan's

Facing flak from opposition parties including the TDP, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday cancelled a controversial order renaming an award named after former President APJ Abdul Kalam and replacing it with that of late Y S Rajasekhar...

Divi's Lab Q2 net dips 12 pc to Rs 357 cr

Drug firm Divis Laboratories on Tuesday reported an 11.62 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 356.78 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 403.72 crore in the July-September...

Gillette Q1 net profit dips 5 pc to Rs 62 crore

Gillette India Ltd GIL on Tuesday reported a 5.49 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 61.76 crore for the first quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 65.35 crore in the same period of previous year.Total inc...

REC net down 24pc at Rs 1,322 cr in Q2

State-run RECs consolidated net profit dropped about 24 per cent to Rs 1,322.47 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2019, compared to that of Rs 1,732.75 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a BSE filing. Total income of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019