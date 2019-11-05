Brazil's Bolsonaro delivers new economic proposals to Congress
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and his Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Tuesday went to Congress to deliver a wide-ranging bundle of proposed economic reforms to tackle a budget deficit, hoping to build on the momentum from a landmark pension reform.
The government has been discussing proposals to reduce tax breaks by 10%, free up government funds to pay down public debt, ease budget rules to lower obligatory spending and reduce job guarantees for new civil servants, officials have said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
