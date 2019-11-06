International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Facing arrest, Cambodia's Sam Rainsy says he will return Saturday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Phnom Penh
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 11:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 11:37 IST
UPDATE 1-Facing arrest, Cambodia's Sam Rainsy says he will return Saturday
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Self-exiled Cambodian opposition party founder Sam Rainsy said on Wednesday he will return on Saturday to face arrest amid a crackdown at home on members of his banned party and Malaysia's detention of two-party activists trying to return. He has long vowed to return to Cambodia on Nov. 9, which is Cambodia's independence day, to lead demonstrations against the one-party rule of longtime Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has vowed to arrest anyone supporting what he calls an attempted coup.

"I will depart from Paris on Thursday, November 7. I will arrive in Bangkok on Friday, November 8 to be ready to enter #Cambodia on Saturday, November 9," Rainsy tweeted along with a photo of his airline ticket. Sam Rainsy has said he will cross into Cambodia via a land border, as Hun Sen has ordered flights into Phnom Penh not to allow him to board.

The former finance minister is also unlikely to be allowed to enter Thailand, which recently turned away the vice president of the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party when she flew into Bangkok's main international airport. Dozens of other opposition activists who fled fearing arrest have also vowed to return with Sam Rainsy.

On Monday, Malaysian authorities detained two Cambodian opposition activists while they were waiting to board a flight to Thailand. Malaysia withdrew an order to deport them to Cambodia after an appeal, a rights group said. Sam Rainsy fled to France four years ago following a conviction for criminal defamation in which he was ordered to pay $1 million in compensation. He also faces a five-year prison sentence in a separate case.

He denies any wrongdoing and says the charges were politically motivated. At least 48 opposition activists have been arrested this year and accused of plotting to overthrow the government.

The CNRP's leader in Cambodia, Kem Sokha, was arrested in 2017 on treason charges and remains under house arrest. Later the same year, the Supreme Court dissolved the CNRP, preventing it from fielding candidates in the 2018 election, in which Hun Sen's party went on to win every seat in parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UST Global Acquires ComplyUSA Strengthening its Privacy and Compliance Offerings

BENGALURU, Nov. 6, 2019 PRNewswire -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that it has acquired ComplyUSA, a comprehensive compliance assessment and privacy automation platform.The General Data Pro...

Mi CC9 Pro: Here's everything about Xiaomi's 108MP Penta camera phone

Xiaomi officially unveiled today the much-anticipated Mi CC9 Pro with the worlds first 108-megapixel Penta camera system, AMOLED display, massive battery, and ultra-thin screen optical fingerprint scanner.HIGHLIGHTSThe Device will go on sal...

Guilty should be given exemplary punishment: IRS asso on DP-lawyers standoff

The guilty involved in the Delhi Police-lawyers violent standoff should be given exemplary punishment, the all-India association of IRS income tax officers said. The Indian Revenue Service IRS officers association also expressed their solid...

EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other's regional foods - EU Commission

The European Union and China have agreed to protect 100 European geographical indications in China and 100 Chinese geographical indications in the EU, said a statement from the EU Commission on Wednesday.The deal will include protecting the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019