Ahmed Patel meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses road, infra projects

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 13:52 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and is learned to have discussed issues related to road and infrastructure projects in Gujarat, according to sources. The Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat met Gadkari at his office and raised the requirement of road and infrastructure in his state, they said.

While he pointed out certain delays in infrastructure projects, he also took up the demands of improving road projects in Gujarat, according to the sources. The sources also indicated that no politics were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes at a time when there is an impasse over government formation in Maharashtra after BJP's ally Shiv Sena hardened its stand on the chief minister's post.

