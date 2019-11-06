International Development News
Development News Edition

Not at war with West Bengal government: Guv

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:12 IST
Not at war with West Bengal government: Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he is "not at war" with the state government and that his obective is to serve the people. Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the West Bengal government over several issues, also said universities in the state are not allowed to function the way they should.

"Let me say, I am not at war with the state government. I have come here to serve the people of the state," the governor said at an MCCI education forum here. Dhankar said that as a chancellor of universities, he has been witness to several developments that could grab headlines.

"If I start to narrate all of them, it will scream the newspaper headlines the next day... As chancellor, what we see is that we don't allow universities to function as they are supposed to. "The all-pervading question which arises is who is the greater boss, the chancellor or the state?" he said.

Dhankar said he has tried to ascertain the role of both the chancellor and the state government in the functioning of universities. "What I found is that both have little roles. So in such a case, we must cooperate and not compete as to who is the bigger boss," he said.

Dhankar also said that the 50th Conference of Governors will be held soon. "I have written to the state government that if it wishes to flag any issue, I will be glad to raise it at the conference," he said.

The 49th Governors' Conference ws held in New Delhi in 2018. Dhankhar has been locked in a war of words with the state government over a number of issues -- ranging from his seating at the Durga Puja carnival to comments on his security -- since he rushed to Jadavpur University on September 19 to 'rescue' Union minister Babul Supriyo, who had been gheraoed by a section of its students..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Air pollution: It is a question of life and death of crores of people in Delhi-NCR region, says SC

Lashing out at the authorities for failing to curb severe air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, the Supreme Court Wednesday said it is a question of life and death of crores of people here but it is very unfortunate that they are not bothe...

Diksha, Ridhima share first round lead in Noida

Diksha Dagar and Ridhima Dilawari returned identical cards of three-under 69 to share lead after the first round of the 14th Leg of the Hero womens Pro Golf Tour, here on Wednesday. Tvesa Malik and Gaurika Bishnoi are chasing the leaders cl...

Can't do away with Nehru's legacy by removing Congressmen from NMML Society: Gehlot to Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday condemned the Centres move to remove Congress leaders from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library NMML Society, saying the government will not be able to do away with Nehrus legacy by taking...

Let MPs help farmers buy stubble management machinery: Harsimrat urges PM

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let MPs provide financial assistance to farmers in their constituencies for buying machinery to dispose of crop residue cleanly. In a letter to the prime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019