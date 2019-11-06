International Development News
With systematic development, Dharamshala to emerge as country's best tourist destination: CM

  • Dharamshala
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 16:35 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:13 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday assured adequate funds for the systematic development of Dharamshala so that it emerges as the best tourist destination in the country. He was speaking at the 'Abhar Rally' organized at Zoravar Stadium here to thank the people of Dharamshala Assembly constituency for electing BJP candidate Vishal Neharia in the recently held by-poll.

Thakur said Dharamshala was not only the headquarters of Kangra-- the biggest district of the state but also on the world tourist map due to its natural beauty and the abode of His Holiness Dalai Lama. He said the people of Himachal Pradesh were fortunate because Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers the hill-state as his second home.

The chief minister further promised to provide adequate funds for the development of Smart City Dharamshala to ensure that it becomes the best tourist destination in the country. Speaking about the Global Investor's Meet, Thakur said the idea behind organizing the mega-event in Dharamshala was to speed up the development of Kangra district.

The prime minister will preside over the inaugural function on Thursday and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would participate in the valedictory function on Friday, he said. Thakur further said the BJP government in the state had signed MoUs worth Rs 82,000 crore with several prospective entrepreneurs to invest in various sectors in the state against the target of Rs 85,000 crore which will bring a sea of change in Himachal Pradesh when they are implemented.

Expressing gratitude to the people of the hill-state for contributing to the landslide victory of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections held in May, Thakur said the saffron party got the support from all sections of society as people expressed faith in Modi's dynamic leadership. Particularly in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP set a record by maintaining a lead in all the 68 assembly constituencies and bagging the highest vote share in the general elections, he claimed.

He said that the highest victory margin in term of vote percentage was of the BJP candidate from the Kangra parliamentary seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

