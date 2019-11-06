Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

Fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi, who is fighting extradition to India on charges of nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, on Wednesday appeared before a UK court hearing his new bail application. By Aditi Khanna

FGN11 US-ISIS-K-LD INDIA ISIS-K attempted suicide attack in India last year: top US counterterrorism official

Washington: The Khorasan group of the Islamic State terror group that operates in South Asia attempted a suicide attack in India last year but failed, the top American counter-terrorism official has told lawmakers. By Lalit K Jha

FGN7 UN-INDIA-PAK Pak exporting terror, stifling women's voices for narrow political gains: India at UNSC

United Nations: India lashed out at Pakistan for raising the issue of women's rights in Kashmir in the UN Security Council, saying the country represents a system that has been exporting terrorism and "regressive" extremist ideologies and "stifling" women's voices for narrow political gains. By Yoshita Singh PTI

