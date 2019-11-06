Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours
Fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi, who is fighting extradition to India on charges of nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, on Wednesday appeared before a UK court hearing his new bail application. By Aditi Khanna
FGN11 US-ISIS-K-LD INDIA ISIS-K attempted suicide attack in India last year: top US counterterrorism official
Washington: The Khorasan group of the Islamic State terror group that operates in South Asia attempted a suicide attack in India last year but failed, the top American counter-terrorism official has told lawmakers. By Lalit K Jha
FGN7 UN-INDIA-PAK Pak exporting terror, stifling women's voices for narrow political gains: India at UNSC
United Nations: India lashed out at Pakistan for raising the issue of women's rights in Kashmir in the UN Security Council, saying the country represents a system that has been exporting terrorism and "regressive" extremist ideologies and "stifling" women's voices for narrow political gains. By Yoshita Singh PTI
AMS
AMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Diplomat says he was told U.S. aid for Ukraine tied to request for probes -Washington Post
UPDATE 1-Son of Brazil's president gives up bid for ambassador in Washington
Son of Brazil's president gives up bid for ambassador in Washington
Brazil president confirms Foster tapped for embassy in Washington
Trump cancels subscription of The Washington Post and The NY Times, calls them 'fake'