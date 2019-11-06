International Development News
New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 17:38 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. DEL46 PB-LD GURU NANAK-ASSEMBLY 'Kartarpur model' may help resolve future conflicts: Manmohan Singh Chandigarh: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday hoped the "Kartarpur model" might help in resolving future conflicts, as he and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressed a special session of the Punjab Assembly to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

DES11 PB-SIDHU-LETTER Sidhu writes second letter to MEA, seeks permission to visit Pak for Kartarpur ceremony Amritsar: Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday sought permission from the External Affairs Ministry for the second time to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan on November 9. DEL31 JK-SITUATION Miscreants and militants resorting to fear-mongering in Kashmir: Police Srinagar: Miscreants and militants are indulging in fear-mongering in Kashmir to put down any resistance to the unannounced shutdown, which has now entered its fourth month, police said on Wednesday.

DEL37 JK-SHELLING Pakistani troops shell villages along IB in Kathua, two houses damaged Jammu: Pakistani troops shelled mortar bombs on villages along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, damaging two houses and injuring cattle, officials said on Wednesday. DEL39 UP-CHINMAYANAND-CHARGESHEET SIT files 4,700-page charge sheet in Chinmayanand case Shahjahanpur (UP): The Special Investigation Team probing sexual harassment allegations against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand and a related extortion case filed a voluminous charge sheet on Wednesday in the two cases in a court here.

DES5 UP-EPF-SCAM EPF scam:Cong seeks probe into Shrikant Sharma's '2017 Dubai visit' Lucknow: Amid a war of words between the Uttar Pradesh government and the opposition over the EPF scam, the state Congress sought on Wednesday a probe into power minister Shrikant Sharma's "visit to Dubai in 2017". LGD26  HR-COURT-AJL-HOODA Hooda, Vora granted regular bail by ED court in AJL plot allotment case Chandigarh: A special Enforcement Directorate court in Panchkula granted regular bail to Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leader Motilal Vora in the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) land allotment case on Wednesday.

DES4 RJ-GEHLOT-NMML Can't do away with Nehru's legacy by removing Congressmen from NMML Society: Gehlot to Centre Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday condemned the Centre's move to remove Congress leaders from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society, saying the government will not be able to do away with Nehru's legacy by taking such steps. DES12 RJ-CIVIC BODY POLLS Raj civic polls: More than 1.75 lakh young voters to exercise their franchise Jaipur: More than 1.75 lakh voters between the age of 18 and 20 years will exercise their franchise in the polling for the 49 civic bodies of the state due on November 16.

IN THE PIPELINE Amritsar: A video purportedly released by Pakistan shows pictures of late militant leaders..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

Case against MP minister's nephew for `threatening' official

A case has been registered against the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav for allegedly threatening a government official over phone, police said on Wednesday. Sanjay Yadav, the ministers nephew who is al...

Nearly half of Kenyans surveyed by police watchdog report abuses by officers

Nearly half of Kenyans surveyed by the governments police watchdog IPOA said they had suffered police abuse of power, according to a survey it released on Wednesday, underscoring the scale of the task the body faces in holding officers to a...

INX Media money laundering case: Evidence documentary, can't tampered with, Chidambaram tells HC

Former Union minister P Chidambaram, who is in jail in a money laundering case, on Wednesday sought bail in the Delhi High Court, saying as evidence is documentary and in custody of probe agencies, he cannot tamper with it. The senior Congr...

Chinese experts to help in Notre-Dame reconstruction

Beijing, Nov 6 AFP Chinese experts will participate in the restoration of Frances Notre-Dame cathedral, state media reported on Wednesday, following a meeting between the two countries heads of state in Beijing. The 850-year-old cathedral, ...
