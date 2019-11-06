UK PM Johnson's minister for Wales resigns on first day of election campaign
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's minister for Wales has resigned on the first day of the formal election campaign.
Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns resigned after being accused of lying about his knowledge about an aide who allegedly sabotaged a rape trial.
"This is a very sensitive matter, and in the light of continued speculation, I write to tender my resignation as Secretary of State," Cairns said in a letter to Johnson. Johnson thanked Cairns.
Also Read: Boris Johnson in "deep regret" at missing Brexit deadline
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- aide
- British
- Wales
- Secretary of State
ALSO READ
ED arrests alleged aide of Iqbal Mirchi
ED arrests close aide of Iqbal Mirchi in land deal case
ED arrests Humayun Merchant, said to be close aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, in money laundering case: Officials.
Mirchi 'aide' held in money-laundering case sent to ED custody
UPDATE 1-Canada's Trudeau hangs onto power in election; aides see 2-year respite