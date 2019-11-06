International Development News
Development News Edition

Hold polls in J-K if confident about your decisions: Cong leader to BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:04 IST
Hold polls in J-K if confident about your decisions: Cong leader to BJP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

AICC general secretary Ambika Soni here on Wednesday attacked the BJP, saying it should hold elections in the newly carved union territory if it felt the decision taken by it were democratic and the situation normal. Soni was here to consult the state party leadership on the nationwide agitation against the "economic crisis" and said the demand for the restoration of the statehood would be the bottom line for the protests in the Jammu region.

In reference to the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, she asked, "How many promises have been fulfilled after the decisions was taken three months ago." Soni, who was accompanied by senior party leaders, including the party's J-K president G A Mir, said people were under detention and based on her personal experience after landing here on Tuesday, she didn't see the Internet functioning.

"If the situation is normal, how long will you keep the former chief ministers detained? If you have taken a democratic decision, why you don't take the opinion of people by holding elections?," she said, adding that whatever happened, happened in an "undemocratic way and in a haste". "It was done after lending ear to misconceptions (created about Jammu and Kashmir)," she said.

Asked whether she supported elections before the restoration of the statehood, the Congress leader said, "My willingness does not matter." "We had a meeting of senior party colleagues and activists this morning and we are meeting again later in the afternoon. What I have learnt is that people are very disturbed as it has happened for the first time in the history of our country that a state was bifurcated into UTs," she said.

Soni said she was informed that people were "feeling humiliated" and "very concerned" about their future as the decisions with regard to J-K were taken in an "undemocratic way without taking them into confidence". Soni said people wanted that the statehood be restored.

Referring to the economic situation in the country, she said it had gone from "bad to worse" and the opposition had launched an agitation from November 5 to protest "growing unemployment, deteriorating economic situation and farmer distress". "Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself announced that the government will not sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) treaty because the Congress raised the issue and mobilized people against it, forcing the government to change its decision," she said.

A congress leader said protests would be held on November 11 at the district level and November 16 in Jammu. " "The protests here will also focus on the decisions taken by the BJP in the past 90 days, which turned the state upside down. People, especially the youth, are feeling humiliated by the dismembering of the state and the decision is not acceptable to them," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Manappuram Finance Q2 net jumps 82 pc at Rs 408 cr

Manappuram Finance on Wednesday reported 82 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 407.65 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The companys profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 223.99 crore.Total income rose to Rs 1,334.09 crore ...

Maha may have new govt soon; BJP leaders to meet governor

A fortnight after announcement of Assembly poll results, prospects of a new government being formed in Maharashtra brightened on Wednesday, with the BJP leaders slated to meet the governor on Thursday and the NCP making it clear that it wil...

UPDATE 3-UK PM's election campaign launch marred by gaffe, resignation and doctored video

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons election campaign launch was marred by the resignation of one of his ministers, a gaffe about the victims of a deadly tower blaze and a doctored video of an opponent released by his party.Johnson called...

UPDATE 2-France, under pressure from right wing, toughens stance on immigration

France is to clear out some migrant tent camps, impose quotas for migrant workers and deny newly-arrived asylum seekers access to non-urgent healthcare, in a drive to show voters President Emmanuel Macron is heeding their concerns about imm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019