International Development News
Development News Edition

Increase in political fake news on Facebook despite preventive measures: Report

Avaaz, a left-leaning online advocacy group, said in the report that findings about fake news on Facebook are only the "tip of the iceberg of disinformation" ahead of the 2020 elections.

Increase in political fake news on Facebook despite preventive measures: Report
Most of the false news sources on Facebook were individual users or non-official political pages. Image Credit: Pixabay

HIGHLIGHTS

  • An advocacy group has found an increase in fake political news shared on Facebook ahead of US elections despite the measures put in place.
  • The group found that, collectively, the fake news stories were posted more than 2.3 million times and had an estimated 158.9 million views.
  • The report also said that the findings are only the "tip of the iceberg of disinformation".

An advocacy group tracking misinformation says it has found an increase in fake political news shared on Facebook ahead of the United States 2020 presidential elections. The group, Avaaz, said Wednesday that it found that viral misinformation is still being spread on the social network despite measures Facebook has put in place since the 2016 elections.

The researchers tracked the 100 most widely shared false news stories between January 1 and October 1 this year. The stories they tracked had all been fact-checked and debunked by Facebook's third-party fact-checking partners, which include The Associated Press.

The group found that, collectively, the fake stories were posted more than 2.3 million times and had an estimated 158.9 million views, along with 8.9 million likes, comments, and shares. The false stories targeted both political parties, though Avaaz says the majority were against Democrats and liberals. Most of the false news sources were individual users or non-official political pages.

Avaaz, a left-leaning online advocacy group, said stories it found spreading even after they were debunked included one falsely claiming that President Donald Trump's grandfather was a pimp and a tax evader and that his father was a member of the Ku Klux Klan. That story had an estimated 29 million views. Another story falsely claiming that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar attended an al-Qaeda training camp had an estimated 770,000 views. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report late Tuesday.

Avaaz said in the report that the findings are the "tip of the iceberg of disinformation" ahead of the 2020 elections.

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

German coalition parties vow to stay together but have "a lot to do"

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her coalition partners said on Wednesday they would keep working together after welcoming a report which they said showed how much the government had achieved but also how much it still had to do. The rev...

Georgian far right threatens home premiere of hit gay movie

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Nov 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - After winning accolades abroad, a Georgian movie about gay love is drawing threats at home, with far-right groups threatening to block Fridays premiere in the conservative Caucas...

UPDATE 1-S.Africa investment summit draws few foreign pledges

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa secured about 200 billion rand 13.5 billion of new investment pledges on Wednesday, saying these would spur economic growth and reduce unemployment, but foreign firms made few commitments.Analysts sai...

Breaking up is too hard to do, says M&S chairman

The idea of splitting British retailer Marks Spencer into two companies - one for clothing and the home, and one for food - is completely impractical and not in the boards current thinking, Chairman Archie Norman said on Wednesday.The 135-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019