AAP seeks Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation for Maha farmers

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday demanded a compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare for farmers affected by unseasonal rains. The party said it would launch protests across the state against the state government on the issue.

AAP national joint secretary Ruben Mascarenhas also appealed to crop insurance companies to honour 100 per cent insurance claims filed by the farmers seeking compensation. As per an initial evaluation, crops like jowar, paddy, cotton, maize, tur and soyabean on 54.22 lakh hectares spread across 325 talukas in the state have been damaged.

The state government had last week announced an immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 crore. "We demand crop insurance companies to honour 100 per cent insurance claims of all farmers who need to be compensated Rs 50,000 per hectare for crop damage and devastation," said Mascarenhas.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra co-convener of AAP, Kishore Mandhyan alleged that a party functionary, Dhananjay Shinde, was booked by Mumbai police for political reasons for participating in the long march of farmers last November. He said the police filed a chargesheet against Shinde, the general secretary of the party in Maharashtra, without informing him of the charges.

"Mumbai Police filed a chargesheet while keeping everyone in dark about the case and investigation," Mandhyan alleged in a press conference. Kusumakar Kaushik, member of AAP state committee, alleged that police booked Shinde to "terrorise" those who stands against the government..

