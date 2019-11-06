Declining GST revenue collection affecting states' economic interests: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged on Wednesday that there has been a "decline" in GST revenue collection which has hit the economic interests of the states. Expressing concern over the overall economic situation of the country, he said, "There is no new employment and existing jobs are going away. Due to the slowdown, automobile companies had to reduce production."

Addressing a gathering here, he said that declining GST revenue collection is also affecting the economic interests of the states. "This year, the state is likely to get about Rs 7300 crore less than its share from central taxes and grants from centrally sponsored schemes. Such situations should be a matter of concern for all of us," the Rajasthan chief minister said.

