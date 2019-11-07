International Development News
EU chief chooses Romanian MEP to serve on commission

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The EU's incoming president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday chose Romanian MEP Adina Valean to serve on the European Commission, her office said, helping end a long-running saga which has held up formation of the bloc's executive arm. Valean was chosen after three nominees from Romania's previous Social Democrat-led government had been rejected.

Von der Leyen, who wants her new team to be up and running by December 1, had urged Romania to propose a new EU commissioner "without delay". Romania's pro-European liberals, after months of uncertainty, won parliamentary approval to form the next government on Monday.

New conservative Prime Minister Ludovic Orban put forward two fresh candidates to break the impasse with the EU; Valean, 51, and Siegfried Muresan, both members of the European Parliament and of Romania's governing National Liberal Party (PNL). The PNL is, at the European level, part of the European People's Party (EPP) to which von der Leyen also belongs.

Von der Leyen made her choice within hours receiving the letter from the Romanian government putting forward the two candidates. Valean must still face questions from the European parliament. France's candidate Thierry Breton and Hungary's Oliver Varhelyi are also yet to undergo the EU parliament's vetting.

Romania was the last member state to nominate a commissioner, apart from the UK which on Wednesday was also asked to name a candidate after the latest delay to the Brexit process. Romania had been given the transport portfolio in the incoming commission but Orban said Wednesday that a swap with Hungary for the enlargement brief may be possible.

Von der Leyen wants to achieve gender parity in the new Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

