International Development News
Development News Edition

In Trump's shadow, Republican suburban slide shows little sign of slowing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 00:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 00:36 IST
In Trump's shadow, Republican suburban slide shows little sign of slowing
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The last time Democrats controlled the government in Delaware County, a suburb of Philadelphia, the U.S. Civil War had just ended.

But on Tuesday, Democrats ended a century and a half of Republican dominance in the Pennsylvania county. In two other Philadelphia-area suburbs, they captured Chester County's board of commissioners for the first time in history and seized control of Bucks County's board of commissioners for the first time since the 1980s. The Democratic gains in a state crucial to U.S. President Donald Trump's election in 2016 suggest Republicans have yet to staunch the bleeding in suburban areas, where voters have increasingly revolted against Trump's heated rhetoric.

The results should "scare" Republicans ahead of the November 2020 election, said Douglas Heye, a strategist who previously worked for the Republican National Committee. "More and more data suggests we're seeing a flight away from Republicans in suburban areas," Heye said.

There were warning signs in other historically Republican strongholds as well. In Kentucky, where Trump this week held a campaign rally to bolster Republican Governor Matt Bevin's reelection bid, a Democratic challenger scored an upset win driven in part by a strong performance in the Cincinnati suburbs of northern Kentucky. In Virginia, Democrats captured total control of state government for the first time in a generation, flipping both chambers of the legislature on the strength of wins in the rapidly growing and diversifying suburbs of northern Virginia and the capital of Richmond.

Many vulnerable Virginia Republicans sought to keep the campaign focused on local issues. Trump notably did not campaign in the state down the stretch, even as he sought to flex his political muscle in Kentucky and Mississippi's gubernatorial races. The election results underscore the challenge Republicans in swing areas face in 2020, including U.S. senators like Cory Gardner of Colorado, Susan Collins of Maine, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Martha McSally of Arizona: embrace Trump and risk alienating suburban voters, especially women, or keep your distance and risk losing Trump diehards.

"That's the question every Republican up for reelection is asking themselves: how do you overperform Trump in suburban areas without hurting yourself with the base voters you absolutely need?" said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist who worked on Senator Marco Rubio's presidential campaign. Collins dismissed reading too much into the local elections, noting Republicans did well in other Kentucky races, including wresting the attorney general office from Democrats.

"I think this was an example of a very unpopular incumbent governor," she said in an interview in Washington on Wednesday.

LESSONS FOR DEMOCRATS

Democrats may have their own lessons from Tuesday's elections. In Kentucky, Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear emphasized so-called "kitchen table issues" like healthcare and education instead of Trump during the campaign. That playbook was successfully employed by dozens of Democratic congressional candidates in swing districts last year, when the party seized control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In the 2020 presidential race, Democrats are grappling with whether a moderate like former Vice President Joe Biden or a liberal like U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren would be best suited to defeat Trump. "One of the reasons Democrats have overperformed in swing districts in the last two years is that they've nominated a lot of moderates," Conant said, adding that Republicans would likely claw back some of their suburban losses if a left-wing stalwart like Warren is at the top of the Democratic ticket in 2020.

It remains difficult to determine how the ongoing impeachment inquiry in Washington is affecting voter choices. Bevin, the Kentucky governor, sought to capitalize on Republican anger over the issue, using impeachment in his advertising and defending Trump's actions. It was not enough to win. Republicans noted that Bevin, who refused to immediately concede the race, was deeply unpopular after battling schoolteachers and unions. On Twitter, Trump claimed Bevin would have suffered a double-digit loss without his support.

Tuesday's outcomes also did little to suggest that Democrats have arrested their own slide during the Trump era in rural areas and small towns, according to Kyle Kondik, an elections analyst at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics. Republicans made gains in local races in western Pennsylvania and in southern New Jersey. "There are countervailing trends that may cancel each other out," Kondik said. "I think the suburban problems for Republicans are very real, but I think the small city and rural problems for Democrats are also real."

Also Read: FACTBOX-Aspiring leaders of Germany's Social Democrats

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Cowboys DT Ross facing weed, weapon charges

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday morning on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a weapon. The Frisco Texas Police Department confirmed the arrest to the Fo...

Passengers and crew safely off plane at Schiphol: military police

The passengers and crew of an airplane at Amsterdam Schiphol airport were safely evacuated on Wednesday after authorities said they were investigating a suspicious situation.The military police said Passengers and crew are safely off the pl...

Houthis fire missiles at Yemen's Mokha port, military coalition says

Yemens Houthi movement launched missiles and drones at the Red Sea port city of al-Mokha on Wednesday causing injuries and deaths, forces in the anti-Houthi military coalition said. There was no immediate confirmation of the rare attack on ...

White House expected to bolster impeachment communications team -official

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh are expected to join the White House communications team to help with impeachment-related efforts, a senior administration official said on Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019