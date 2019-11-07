International Development News
Development News Edition

Ultra-rich threaten to bail on Britain if Corbyn wins

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 00:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 00:54 IST
Ultra-rich threaten to bail on Britain if Corbyn wins
Image Credit: Pixabay

Is Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn worse than Brexit? That is the belief of many British-based billionaires who are reportedly thinking of packing their bags should the veteran socialist win power next month. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose right-wing Conservative government is seeking re-election on December 12, has this week slammed left-winger Corbyn's "visceral" hatred of capitalism and compared him to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

The leader of Britain's main opposition party has vowed to redistribute wealth to address inequality and renationalise assets, but his policies are widely regarded as unfriendly towards business and the rich. "Clients, on the whole, appear more concerned about Jeremy Corbyn than about Brexit," said John Hill, a chartered financial planner at London-based asset management firm Saunderson House.

The Guardian newspaper, citing lawyers and accountants working for some of Britain's richest families, reported meanwhile that many people were plotting to leave "within minutes" if Corbyn wins. After more than a decade of state-imposed economic austerity policies and flagging growth levels amid Brexit uncertainty, rising inequality is set to remain at the heart of the pre-Christmas general election.

As anticipation builds in Britain ahead of the critical vote, Labour lawmaker and loyal Corbyn supporter Lloyd Russell-Moyle stated bluntly that "I don't think that anyone in this country should be a billionaire." Corbyn has pledged that an incoming Labour government under his leadership would pursue the "vested interests" of the elite. "This election is a once-in-a-generation chance to transform our country, take on the vested interests holding people back and ensure that no community is left behind," Corbyn said last week as he launched his election campaign.

Johnson is an Oxford University and elite Eton boys school graduate from a wealthy background. In contrast, socialist Corbyn styles himself as anti-business and pro-worker -- and came close to scoring a major election upset in 2017 when he blew up the ruling Conservatives' working majority.

Flagship Labour policies include additional taxation on high incomes, inheritance and private education, while the party is also contemplating a ban on private jets to help combat climate change. Johnson has argued that Corbyn's policies would destroy the economy.

"The tragedy of the modern Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn is that they detest the profit motive so viscerally -- and would raise taxes so wantonly -- that they would destroy the very basis of this country's prosperity," the British premier wrote in an editorial Wednesday. Many financial experts also fret that such an approach will simply persuade the ultra-rich to either obtain non-resident status in Britain -- or shift their investments into friendlier tax regimes like Monaco, Switzerland and elsewhere.

"I believe we can realistically expect a Corbyn government would trigger an exodus of the country's most successful and wealthiest individuals who contribute significantly both directly and indirectly to the British economy," warned Nigel Green, head of financial consultancy deVere Group. He added that such exceptionally rich people are "internationally mobile" and would simply move -- with a large knock-on effect on the public finances.

"Should this large job and wealth-creating individuals emigrate -- and according to our anecdotal evidence a high number very well could -- government finances will suffer considerably because they contribute a disproportionately large amount to the state's coffers," Green added. Britain has some 151 billionaires, while the richest 1,000 people have a wealth totaling a record 771 billion pounds ($993 billion, 894 billion euros), according to The Sunday Times newspaper's 2019 rich list.

Corbyn last week ramped up the rhetoric against what he calls "tax dodgers, bad bosses, big polluters and billionaire-owned media". The Labour leader singled out Ineos energy boss Jim Ratcliffe, landowner the Duke of Westminster and hedgefund manager Crispin Odey as members of what he called the "privileged elite".

One notable critic who hit back was retail tycoon Mike Ashley, who described Corbyn as "not only a liar but clueless". Yet not all the business community is up in arms.

"I think a lot of us (in business) are very concerned about the regional inequalities within Britain," noted John Mills, founder of home products empire JML.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Passengers and crew safely off plane at Schiphol: military police

The passengers and crew of an airplane at Amsterdam Schiphol airport were safely evacuated on Wednesday after authorities said they were investigating a suspicious situation.The military police said Passengers and crew are safely off the pl...

Houthis fire missiles at Yemen's Mokha port, military coalition says

Yemens Houthi movement launched missiles and drones at the Red Sea port city of al-Mokha on Wednesday causing injuries and deaths, forces in the anti-Houthi military coalition said. There was no immediate confirmation of the rare attack on ...

White House expected to bolster impeachment communications team -official

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh are expected to join the White House communications team to help with impeachment-related efforts, a senior administration official said on Wedne...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m. GMT230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019