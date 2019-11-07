REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m GMT/2 p.m SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m GMT/2 p.m SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL TAIWAN-DIPLOMACY-CHINA/

Taiwan warns of possible attack if China's slowdown 'becomes serious' Beijing could resort to military conflict with self-ruled Taiwan to divert domestic pressure if a slowdown in the world’s second largest economy amid trade war threatens the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party, the island’s foreign minister has said.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Masked university students rally at graduation ceremony in Hong Kong

About 1,000 students, many wearing black masks, attended a graduation ceremony at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on Thursday, with some holding up banners urging “Free Hong Kong, Revolution Now”. U.S.

USA-HEALTHCARE-RELIGION-LAWSUIT/ Trump's 'conscience' rule for healthcare workers struck down by U.S. judge

A federal judge on Wednesday voided a White House-backed rule making it easier for doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers to avoid performing abortions and other medical services on religious or moral grounds. FACEBOOK-PRIVACY/

California reveals Facebook probe, says social media company stonewalling investigation California revealed for the first time an 18-month investigation into Facebook Inc’s privacy practices and accused the social media giant on Wednesday of hampering the probe by failing to turn over emails from Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg.

BUSINESS ALPHABET-PROBE/

Alphabet expects to complete probe of sexual misconduct claims by next month The board of Google parent Alphabet Inc expects to complete by next month an investigation into the company’s handling of sexual harassment and other misconduct complaints against current and former executives, according to a filing in state court last month.

PURDUE-PHARMA-BANKRUPTCY/ Judge shields OxyContin-maker Purdue from litigation until April

Purdue Pharma LP and the company’s Sackler family owners will be shielded until April 8, 2020, from sprawling opioid litigation to give the maker of OxyContin time to try to reach a legal settlement the company says is worth $10 billion. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/ Prosecutors are asking a judge to prevent former movie producer Harvey Weinstein from calling a psychologist to testify at his rape trial about false memories, according to a court filing made public on Wednesday.

PEOPLE-JAMES-DEAN/ James Dean set to appear in a movie six decades after his death, horrifying fans

James Dean is coming back from the dead to appear in a new movie, a Hollywood production company said on Wednesday, causing an uproar about the idea of reincarnating one of America’s most beloved film icons. SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND/WOMEN England women hope FA next to address pay gap

Jordan Nobbs and Beth England have said they want the English FA to become the next country to strike a deal that closes the pay gap between the men's and women's national teams. GOLF-PRESIDENTS/

Els names rookies Im, Niemann in Presidents Cup captain's picks The Internationals will field six debutants at next month's Presidents Cup, with Ernie Els naming rookies Im Sung-jae and Joaquin Niemann among his captain's picks to take on Tiger Woods's United States at Royal Melbourne.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ISLAMICSTATE-FRANCE/ Conference on the future of Islamic State

Conference looking at the threats posed by Islamic State following the fall of the caliphate. Decision makers and think tankers attend, including European counter-terrorism coordinator Gilles de Kerchovel. 7 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

MAURITIUS-ELECTION/ (PIX) Mauritius, an island of stability on a turbulent continent, due to hold general elections

Mauritius, a popular tourist destination and one of Africa’s most stable nations, is due to hold general elections to select its leaders for the next five years. The Indian Ocean island of about 1.3 million people held its last elections in 2014. 7 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-INDEPENDENTS (PIX) Witch hunt or necessity? Maine's rugged independent voters torn over impeaching Trump

The small slice of the American electorate that is truly independent can play an outsized role in picking presidents and there is no better example of that than in Maine, a state where more voters are registered to no political party than are Republican or Democratic. The impeachment proceedings could complicate both parties' efforts to win over politically unaffiliated voters, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polling and interviews with about a dozen independent voters in Maine. 7 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HUNGARY-TURKEY/PROTEST (PIX) (TV) Thousands expected to protest Turkey's Erdogan in Budapest

Thousands of people are expected to protest against a visit by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Budapest. The protesters are expected to march on a bridge crossing the Danube and try to approach the venue where Erdogan and Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban will give a news conference. 7 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HUNGARY-TURKEY/ (PIX) (TV) Turkish President Erdogan visits Hungary

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Hungary, where PM Viktor Orban has called his country a role model. News conference by the two leaders expected. 7 Nov 09:45 ET / 14:45 GMT

GERMANY-USA/POMPEO (PIX) (TV) U.S.'s Pompeo commemorates 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Germany to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and to meet his German counterpart Heiko Maas to discuss foreign policy. Pompeo and Maas visit the village of Moedlareuth on the former inner-German border, the city of Leipzig, where a joint news conference is due in the afternoon, and the nearby city of Halle, where there was recently an attack on a synagogue and doner restaurant. 7 Nov 10:35 ET / 15:35 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WHISTLEBLOWER EXPLAINER: Is it illegal for Trump, his son, or Republicans to name a whistleblower?

U.S. President Donald Trump and his political allies are pushing for media and Republican allies to reveal the name of the whistleblower who prompted an impeachment inquiry. This piece explains what U.S. law says about how whistleblowers in the intelligence community should file complaints, and the punishments for retaliation and identification. 7 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS BRITAIN-EU/FRANCE-FREIGHT (PIX)

Brexit delay leaves French haulier's border chaos gamble hanging in the balance As the risks of a no-deal Brexit loomed in 2018, Dieppe-based road haulage boss Bruno Beliard took a bet on the risk of border chaos and switched his cross-Channel operations to non-accompanied freight. Britain's delayed departure from the EU leaves him lumbered with higher costs while UK-EU trade remains friction-free -- but it is a costly gamble he says may still pay off if Britain leaves the single market.

7 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT GLOBAL-ECONOMY/FOOD

U.N. agency FAO releases its latest food price index and cereal supply outlook U.N. food agency FAO releases its latest monthly global food price index and its updated cereal supply outlook.

7 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT EUROZONE-ECONOMY/FORECASTS (PIX) (TV)

EU Commission publishes quarterly forecasts on euro zone economy European Commissionner in charge of economic affairs Pierre Moscovici gives news conference as the EU executive publishes its quarterly economic forecasts on the euro zone, the EU and member states.

7 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SERBIA-RATES/

Serbia's central bank annouces benchmark rate 7 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CANADA-QUEBEC/BUDGET Canadian province of Quebec gives budget update

The Canadian province of Quebec will update its budget for 2019-2020, which is running a surplus. 7 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated q&a

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan gives remarks and participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce Year Ahead Summit, in Dallas, Texas. 7 Nov 13:05 ET / 18:05 GMT

FACEBOOK-PRIVACY/MASSACHUSETTS Facebook, Massachusetts to square off over app privacy probe

Massachusetts' attorney general will urge a judge on Thursday to force Facebook Inc to turn over records identifying 10,000 apps that the social media giant had identified as potentially having misused users personal data. 7 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

WALT DISNEY-RESULTS/ Q4 2019 Walt Disney Co Earnings Release

Estimated time. Expected after market close (AMC). 7 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC-SHAKIRA/ (TV)

Shakira to celebrate Latino culture and her birthday at Super Bowl Colombian pop superstar Shakira wants to make her performance at the 2020 Super Bowl a celebration of Latino culture - and her own birthday.

7 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

EXXON MOBIL-LAWSUIT/FACTBOX (PIX) (TV) Lawsuits over climate change proliferate across the United States

A trial in which Exxon Mobil Corp stands accused of defrauding investors out of up to $1.6 billion by hiding the true cost of climate change regulation is expected to wrap up this week. It is one of dozens of lawsuits in the United States brought against oil companies and local and state governments over global warming. 7 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

EXXON MOBIL-LAWSUIT/ (TV) Closing arguments in Exxon climate change fraud trial

Closing arguments are scheduled in the trial of a civil lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general accusing Exxon Mobil Corp of misleading investors about the risks climate change regulation posed to its business. The case is before Justice Barry Ostrager in Manhattan Supreme Court. 7 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SPORTS CYCLING-BRITAIN/ (TV)

Cycling-British cyclist Mantle set to zoom past million mile barrier Russ Mantle's love affair with his bike has grown stronger with every pedal stroke and he is now poised on Thursday to become the first Briton to clock up one million registered miles in his lifetime. The 82-year-old retired civil servant will reach the milestone with a mere five-mile ride from his home in Aldershot, to a cafe in Mytchett, Surrey.

7 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT BOXING-KSI-PAUL/ (TV)

Boxing - YouTube celebrities KSI and Logan Paul hold news conference YouTube celebrities Olajide 'KSI' Olatunji and Logan Paul hold a news conference in Los Angeles ahead of their boxing rematch at the Staples Center.

7 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

