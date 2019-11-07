Malaysia plans to send detained Cambodian leader to third country- Mahathir
Malaysia is looking for a third country to send detained Cambodian opposition leader Mu Sochua to, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told reporters on Thursday. Malaysian immigration authorities detained Sochua after Cambodia sought her arrest on the grounds that she and other self-exiled opposition leaders were plotting a coup in trying to return home.
"Our principle, in ASEAN in particular, generally is that we don't interfere in the internal affairs of other countries," Mahathir said referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. "We do not want to let them use Malaysia as a base for struggle in other countries. We wanted to deport her ... now we are trying to find any country that can take her."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
