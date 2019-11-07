International Development News
Son of slain scribe who exposed Ram Rahim raises objection over Honeypreet's bail

Anshul Chhatrapati, son of slain journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati who exposed Dera, on Thursday raised objections over dropping of the sedition charges against Honeypreet Insan in Dera Sacha Sauda violence case.

  Updated: 07-11-2019 15:41 IST
Anshul Chhatrapati, son of slain journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati speaks to media in Sirsa on Thursday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Anshul Chhatrapati, son of slain journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati who exposed Dera, on Thursday raised objections over dropping of the sedition charges against Honeypreet Insan in Dera Sacha Sauda violence case. Speaking to media, he said, "The sedition charges were removed in court against Honeypreet and bail has been granted to her. Earlier Haryana police was saying that they have proofs that Honeypreet and others have fanned violence in Haryana, then why they were not able to produce it in court? This is the failure of the government and the police."

Ram Chander Chhatrapati was killed in Sirsa after his newspaper published an anonymous letter alleging the sexual exploitation of women by Ram Rahim at his Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters. Anshul also urged the government to file a revision petition in the case. " The government must file a revision petition. People who have destroyed property in Haryana and instigated violence should be punished. I condemn this."

A local court on Saturday dropped sedition charges against Honeypreet Insan and 39 others in the Dera Sacha Sauda violence case. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Sandhir dropped Sections 121 and 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. However, Honeypreet alias Priyanka Taneja and others will face trial under other charges including Sections 145, 146, 150, 152, and 120 B of the IPC, Defence lawyer Suresh Rohilla told ANI.

The case will now be heard in Chief Judicial Magistrate court. Honeypreet was charged with criminal conspiracy and sedition for inciting violence in Panchkula August 25, 2017, after the conviction of the Dera chief Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in multiple rape cases.

In September this year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected her bail plea. She had also moved a bail petition in the Session court and was rejected in 2018. Honeypreet alias Priyanka Taneja is the adopted daughter of the Dera Dera Sacha Sauda chief. She was arrested on October 3, 2018, and was lodged in Ambala Central Jail. Over 41 people were killed in the clashes. (ANI)

