Pak cleric Rehman's anti-govt protest enters 7th day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:26 IST
Image Credit:

Efforts to break the deadlock between the Opposition and the Imran Khan government remained inconclusive on Thursday as the massive protest led by firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman against Prime Minister Imran Khan entered its seventh day. Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, a member of the government's negotiating team, held talks with Fazlur at his residence in Islamabad on Thursday to find a way to end the sit-in, aimed at toppling Prime Minister Khan's government, the Dawn reported.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Elahi said he will give "good news" to the nation very soon regarding negotiations between the government and the opposition. "We are hopeful [and] things seem to be going towards betterment," he was quoted as saying by the daily.

Elahi met Fazlur, who has been leading the 'Azadi March' demanding the ouster of Prime Minister Khan, on Wednesday also for the third time and then called on the prime minister. Elahi told the media that negotiations were progressing, calling for patience as "there are many processes underway at the same time".

Fazlur on Wednesday warned that chaos will ensue if their demands were not met. The right-wing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader is leading the massive protest, which entered the seventh day on Thursday. Dubbed as 'Azadi March', the protestors demand Prime Minister Khan's resignation, accusing him of "rigging" the 2018 general elections.

The opposition parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People Party (PPP), have also thrown their weight behind the massive anti-government rally in Islamabad. The protest in the capital is the first concerted opposition challenge that Khan has faced since he won the general election last year.

A meeting of the opposition's Rehbar Committee was also held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Akram Khan Durrani. Members of the Committee during the meeting decided that the pressure on the government will be increased through the Azadi March.

They did not reveal what steps they plan on taking to put added pressure on the government but said several recommendations are under consideration. Durrani said the measures will be taken in the next few days and will be announced at an "appropriate time".

In its list of demands, the Opposition's Rehbar Committee sought the Khan's resignation and fresh elections in the country without the supervision of the armed forces. The government, on the other hand, has demanded that the committee end the sit-in.

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday said that it is "too busy" in matters of national security to get involved in any political issue, apparently referring to the protest. Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, Pakistan Army spokesman, made the comments in an interview to Hum News Channel when asked if the Army chief will mediate in the ongoing demonstration by the cleric-cum-politician Rehman.

Ghafoor told the channel that the army had nothing to do with the politics of sit-ins. "We are too busy in matters of national security and defense to become involved in things like these and respond to these allegations," he said.

When asked if the army chief would try to resolve the ongoing dharna against the government, he said, "the dharna is a political activity which the army as an institution has nothing to do with." He rejected the impression that the army was against the government when Khan staged a similar sit-in in 2014 and said that the military had supported the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Latest News

Neuroscientists discover circuit responsible for building memories during sleep

A new study conducted by Neuroscientists has identified a mechanism that may help build memories during deep sleep. This study centred on the role of the nucleus reuniens, an area that connects two other brain structures involved in creatin...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to resume record run on trade deal optimism

Wall Streets main indexes were set to hit record highs on Thursday, boosted by signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations and a fresh batch of largely upbeat earnings reports.The benchmark SP 500 index is eyeing its fifth straight week...

UPDATE 5-Cambodia opposition founder says he was blocked from boarding plane home from Paris

Cambodias self-exiled opposition party founder Sam Rainsy, who has vowed to return to his home country to lead demonstrations against authoritarian rule, said he had been prevented on Thursday from checking-in for a flight from Paris to Ban...

13 killed in road accident in Pakistan

At least 13 people were killed and three others injured when a bus collided with a motorcycle rickshaw on the national highway in Matiari district of Sindh province on Thursday, according to media reports. The accident took place near Saeed...
