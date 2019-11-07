International Development News
Development News Edition

Ruling YSRC slams Naidu for questioning expenditure on CM's

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:51 IST
Ruling YSRC slams Naidu for questioning expenditure on CM's

The ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday hit out at Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu for questioning the money spent for carrying out works at Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence and terming him as "Nero of AP." Attacking the TDP chief, State Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah alleged that over Rs 99 crore was spent from the government coffers for Naidus needs when he was Chief Minister during 2014-19. Chandrababu Naidu had earlier tweeted that Rs 15.65 crore of public money was allegedly spent on Jagan's palatial home.

He had slammed Jagan over his "five months' misrule" and said that the "Nero of Andhra Pradesh" is busy playing video-games at his palatial home. If Rs 73 lakh expenditure, for windows fixed for security purposes is super expensive, what should the Rs 5 lakh spending on shifting a UPS from one floor to the other inside his (Naidus) house called? Is it not criminal waste of peoples money, Venkataramaiah questioned.

Another Rs 3 lakh was spent on improving lawn lighting and environmental lighting in the then Chief Ministers leased residence, he alleged. Chandrababus family stayed in a plush multi-star hotel for several months when their house in Hyderabad was being rebuilt. Crores of rupees of government money was spent on their stay in the hotel, the minister recalled.

Like no other Chief Minister in the country, Chandrababu maintained three offices and three camp offices (residences) in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Amaravati. Crores of rupees from government coffers were spent on readying and maintaining them for five years. Is he really entitled to such opulent indulgences, Nani asked.

In his tweet, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that huge amount of money was spent by the government for works at Jagan's residence when the State was facing a financial crisis. When Rome burned, Nero fiddled. When AP is burning under financial strain due to 5 months misrule & construction workers are ending lives, the Nero of AP @ysjagan is busy playing video-games at his palatial home on which a staggering Rs 15.65 Cr (sic) was spent by the Govt. Shocking! The Leader of Opposition posted a snapshot of alleged government orders issued for the expenditure.

Certain expenditure is surely involved at Jagan Mohan Reddys residence because of security requirements befitting the Chief Minister. You cant find fault with it, the Information Minister maintained. On Wednesday, the TDP chief alleged that the state government has allotted "a whopping Rs 73 lakh to fix windows for his (Jagan's) house." "Now that's one super-expensive view at the expense of State exchequer! This comes at a time when Andhra Pradesh is grappling with the fiscal mess caused by mismanagement in the last 5 months. Truly cringe-worthy!", he tweeted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

13 killed in road accident in Pakistan

At least 13 people were killed and three others injured when a bus collided with a motorcycle rickshaw on the national highway in Matiari district of Sindh province on Thursday, according to media reports. The accident took place near Saeed...

Fake IPS officer, mother held for duping banks in Kerala

A 29-year-old man who impersonated as IPS officer and swindling various banks of over Rs 1.5 crore was arrested by police early on Thursday, police said. The accused, Vipin Karthick, was picked up from a bus stand at Chittoor in Palakkad d...

Railways completes recruitment exercise for 1.27 lakh vacancies

The railways has successfully conducted one of the worlds largest recruitment exercises wherein 2.4 crore application were received for 1.27 lakh vacancies on critical safety and operational posts, the national transporter said Thursday. Tw...

22,000 employees opt for BSNL VRS plan in 2 days

More than 22,000 employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd BSNL have opted for its VRS plan, within two days of the state-owned corporation announcing the scheme, a senior official said on Thursday. In all, nearly one lakh BSNL employees are el...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019