Sonowal meets Shah on Naga issue

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the Naga issue and privatisation of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), a CMO spokesperson said here. The chief minister urged Shah to take into consideration the interests of the people of Assam before the Centre signed any accord on the Naga political issue, the spokesperson said.

Shah assured Sonowal that nothing which goes against the interests of the state and its people would be done. A home ministry statement has said that the Centre will consult all stakeholders including the states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh before finalisation of any settlement.

Sonowal also drew Shah's attention to the public opinion against privatisation of NRL and sought his cooperation to maintain status quo on it as public sector undertaking, the spokesman added..

