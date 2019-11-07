Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

FGN37 PAK-KARTARPUR-LD PASSPORT Indian Sikh pilgrims using Kartarpur corridor will not require passport: Pakistan FO

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has waived the condition of passport for one year for Indian Sikhs visiting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib using the Kartarpur corridor, contradicting an earlier statement by the army spokesman who said the pilgrims will need a passport. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN32 PAK-KARTARPUR-LD FORCE Pak deploys special 'Tourism Police Force' for security of Kartarpur pilgrims

Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab police on Thursday deployed a 100-member strong special 'Tourism Police Force' for the security of the Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur corridor on a daily basis from Saturday when it will be opened by Prime Minister Imran Khan. By M Zulqernain

FGN42 PAK-KARTARPUR-LD SIDHU Pakistan issues visa to Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend Kartarpur ceremony: FO

Islamabad: Pakistan said on Thursday that it has issued a visa to cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the inauguration of the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor on November 9. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN22 US-TRUMP-LD RALLY Undeterred by impeachment proceedings Trump says he is winning

Washington: Undeterred by the initiation of impeachment proceedings against him, Donald Trump has warned Americans that the country will head towards unprecedented "depression" if he is not re-elected in the 2020 US presidential elections. By Lalit K Jha

FGN38 CHINA-6G China kicks off 6G R&D amid aggressive 5G push

Beijing: China has officially commenced the research and development of the 6G telecom service, days after launching 5G cellular services in the country in a bid to advance its ambitious goal to emerge as a global leader in the next generation telecom technology, surpassing the US and the western countries. By K J M Varma

FGN16 AUS-TERROR-LD INDIA India calls for united global effort against terror financing

Melbourne: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, India on Thursday said there should be zero-tolerance towards terrorism as it sought a united global effort against all those who support or help generate funds for terrorists. By Natasha Chaku

FGN6 US-INDIA-TRADE India, US optimistic about inking trade deal before year-end: senior Indian diplomat

New York: India and the US are "quite optimistic" that they will ink a trade deal before the end of this year, a senior Indian diplomat has said. By Yoshita Singh

FGN3 US-INDIANS-POLLS 4 Indian-Americans win state, local elections in US

Washington: Four Indian-Americans, including a Muslim woman and a former White House technology policy advisor, have won state and local elections held in the United States on Tuesday. By Lalit K Jha

PTI RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)