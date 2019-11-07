International Development News
Development News Edition

Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:38 IST
Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

FGN37 PAK-KARTARPUR-LD PASSPORT Indian Sikh pilgrims using Kartarpur corridor will not require passport: Pakistan FO

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has waived the condition of passport for one year for Indian Sikhs visiting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib using the Kartarpur corridor, contradicting an earlier statement by the army spokesman who said the pilgrims will need a passport. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN32 PAK-KARTARPUR-LD FORCE Pak deploys special 'Tourism Police Force' for security of Kartarpur pilgrims

Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab police on Thursday deployed a 100-member strong special 'Tourism Police Force' for the security of the Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur corridor on a daily basis from Saturday when it will be opened by Prime Minister Imran Khan. By M Zulqernain

FGN42 PAK-KARTARPUR-LD SIDHU Pakistan issues visa to Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend Kartarpur ceremony: FO

Islamabad: Pakistan said on Thursday that it has issued a visa to cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the inauguration of the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor on November 9. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN22 US-TRUMP-LD RALLY Undeterred by impeachment proceedings Trump says he is winning

Washington: Undeterred by the initiation of impeachment proceedings against him, Donald Trump has warned Americans that the country will head towards unprecedented "depression" if he is not re-elected in the 2020 US presidential elections. By Lalit K Jha

FGN38 CHINA-6G China kicks off 6G R&D amid aggressive 5G push

Beijing: China has officially commenced the research and development of the 6G telecom service, days after launching 5G cellular services in the country in a bid to advance its ambitious goal to emerge as a global leader in the next generation telecom technology, surpassing the US and the western countries. By K J M Varma

FGN16 AUS-TERROR-LD INDIA India calls for united global effort against terror financing

Melbourne: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, India on Thursday said there should be zero-tolerance towards terrorism as it sought a united global effort against all those who support or help generate funds for terrorists. By Natasha Chaku

FGN6 US-INDIA-TRADE India, US optimistic about inking trade deal before year-end: senior Indian diplomat

New York: India and the US are "quite optimistic" that they will ink a trade deal before the end of this year, a senior Indian diplomat has said. By Yoshita Singh

FGN3 US-INDIANS-POLLS 4 Indian-Americans win state, local elections in US

Washington: Four Indian-Americans, including a Muslim woman and a former White House technology policy advisor, have won state and local elections held in the United States on Tuesday. By Lalit K Jha

PTI RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel, NATO chief reject Macron's view NATO is dying

French President Emmanuel Macron used drastic words when he described NATO as experiencing a brain death, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, saying that was not her view.NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also rejected t...

Indian bowlers restrict Bangladesh to 153-6

Indian bowlers led by Yuzvendra Chahal made an impressive comeback to restrict Bangladesh to a sub-par 153 for 6 in their must-win second T20 game here on Thursday. Put into bat, Bangladesh could not capitalize on a good start as Chahals 2-...

South Sudan pres, ex-rebel leader to delay formation of unity govt - Uganda presidency

South Sudans president and a former rebel leader agreed on Thursday to delay the formation of a unity government for 100 days beyond the Nov. 12 deadline, according to a statement from Ugandas presidency.The statement was released after Pre...

Rajasthan court sends Army jawan Vichitra Behera to 5-day police remand

Sepoy Vichitra Behera, who was arrested by Rajasthan Police on Wednesday for allegedly sharing secret information with a suspected ISI agent over social media, was on Thursday sent to five-day remand to Rajasthan Intelligence Police by a co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019