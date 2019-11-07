Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours
FGN37 PAK-KARTARPUR-LD PASSPORT Indian Sikh pilgrims using Kartarpur corridor will not require passport: Pakistan FO
Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has waived the condition of passport for one year for Indian Sikhs visiting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib using the Kartarpur corridor, contradicting an earlier statement by the army spokesman who said the pilgrims will need a passport. By Sajjad Hussain
FGN32 PAK-KARTARPUR-LD FORCE Pak deploys special 'Tourism Police Force' for security of Kartarpur pilgrims
Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab police on Thursday deployed a 100-member strong special 'Tourism Police Force' for the security of the Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur corridor on a daily basis from Saturday when it will be opened by Prime Minister Imran Khan. By M Zulqernain
FGN42 PAK-KARTARPUR-LD SIDHU Pakistan issues visa to Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend Kartarpur ceremony: FO
Islamabad: Pakistan said on Thursday that it has issued a visa to cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the inauguration of the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor on November 9. By Sajjad Hussain
FGN22 US-TRUMP-LD RALLY Undeterred by impeachment proceedings Trump says he is winning
Washington: Undeterred by the initiation of impeachment proceedings against him, Donald Trump has warned Americans that the country will head towards unprecedented "depression" if he is not re-elected in the 2020 US presidential elections. By Lalit K Jha
FGN38 CHINA-6G China kicks off 6G R&D amid aggressive 5G push
Beijing: China has officially commenced the research and development of the 6G telecom service, days after launching 5G cellular services in the country in a bid to advance its ambitious goal to emerge as a global leader in the next generation telecom technology, surpassing the US and the western countries. By K J M Varma
FGN16 AUS-TERROR-LD INDIA India calls for united global effort against terror financing
Melbourne: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, India on Thursday said there should be zero-tolerance towards terrorism as it sought a united global effort against all those who support or help generate funds for terrorists. By Natasha Chaku
FGN6 US-INDIA-TRADE India, US optimistic about inking trade deal before year-end: senior Indian diplomat
New York: India and the US are "quite optimistic" that they will ink a trade deal before the end of this year, a senior Indian diplomat has said. By Yoshita Singh
FGN3 US-INDIANS-POLLS 4 Indian-Americans win state, local elections in US
Washington: Four Indian-Americans, including a Muslim woman and a former White House technology policy advisor, have won state and local elections held in the United States on Tuesday. By Lalit K Jha
PTI RS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)